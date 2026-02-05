Iron Software Sees 200% Increase in Agentic AI Adoption for HTML to PDF C# Workflows with IronPDF

A decade of building reliable document processing tools—including the industry-leading IronPDF library for HTML to PDF C# conversion —positions Iron Software at the center of the enterprise AI execution layer

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Software, a leading provider of .NET document processing libraries and creator of IronPDF, today highlighted its strategic position in the rapidly emerging agentic AI landscape. Major consulting firms' 2026 technology reports confirm what Iron Software has been building toward for a decade: AI agents need reliable, enterprise-grade tools to do real work—and document processing is where that work begins.

Cameron Rimington, CEO and Founder of Iron Software (right): "We didn't predict the AI revolution. But we did predict that enterprises would always need to create PDFs, extract text from images, and manipulate spreadsheets. Now AI agents need to do all of those same things."

Deloitte's Tech Trends 2026 report, published December 10, 2025, identifies agentic AI as one of five interconnected forces reshaping enterprise technology, yet cautions that "only 11% have successfully deployed these systems in production." The report finds that "processes designed for human workers don't work for agents" and calls for enterprises to rebuild rather than merely enhance their foundations.

PwC's 2026 AI Business Predictions report reinforces this shift from experimentation to execution, warning that "crowdsourcing AI efforts can create impressive adoption numbers, but it seldom produces meaningful business outcomes." PwC urges enterprises to "go narrow and deep" on high-value workflows, identifying document-heavy functions like finance, HR, tax, and internal audit as prime candidates for agentic transformation.

The Gap Between Intelligence and Execution

AI agents can reason, plan, and make decisions—but they cannot generate a contract, parse a scanned invoice, or produce a client report without the right tools. Iron Software's product suite, anchored by IronPDF, provides the execution layer that bridges this gap.

IronPDF enables developers to convert HTML to PDF in C# with a single method call—a capability now in high demand as AI agents automate document generation workflows across enterprise environments. When an agent determines that a financial report needs to be created or a customer-facing proposal needs to be rendered, it is libraries like IronPDF that perform the actual work. The broader Iron Software suite—including IronOCR, IronXL, and IronBarcode—extends this execution layer across the full spectrum of enterprise document tasks.

"AI agents are only as capable as the tools they can call upon," said Jacob Mellor, CTO of Iron Software. "Consider a common enterprise workflow: an AI agent needs to pull data from a spreadsheet, generate an HTML report, and convert HTML to PDF in C# for distribution. That agent needs IronXL to read the data and IronPDF to render the final document—reliably, every single time, at scale. When Deloitte reports that enterprises are struggling to move AI from pilots to production, a significant part of that challenge is infrastructure. We've spent ten years building exactly that."

A Decade of Building for This Moment

Iron Software celebrates its 10th anniversary at a moment that validates its founding thesis. Since 2015, the company has grown from a single PDF library into a comprehensive suite of .NET document processing tools used by thousands of enterprise customers worldwide.

Deloitte predicts that by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, compared to less than 1% in 2024. Separately, Deloitte forecasts that as many as 75% of companies may invest in agentic AI by the end of 2026. PwC identifies functions like "finance, HR, IT, tax, and internal audit" as areas especially ripe for agent deployment—all functions that routinely involve the kind of document creation, extraction, and processing that IronPDF and the broader Iron Software suite are built to handle.

"Ten years ago, we made a bet that developers would always need high-quality libraries for document processing," said Cameron Rimington, CEO of Iron Software. "We didn't predict the AI revolution. But we did predict that enterprises would always need to create PDFs, extract text from images, and manipulate spreadsheets. Now AI agents need to do all of those same things. PwC's report makes clear that 'technology delivers only about 20% of an initiative's value.' The other 80% comes from redesigning work around tools that actually perform. That's what we've spent a decade perfecting."

On the Ground: How Enterprises Are Already Building

The reports' findings align with what enterprise technology leaders are already experiencing. Glenn Le Marchant, Head of Technology Strategy at PKF Australia and founder of QWERTY Software Solutions, recently built an automated document processing solution by orchestrating Iron Software libraries alongside traditional code—and found that senior stakeholders assumed it was powered by AI.

"Companies are trying to use large language models to replace human intelligence and automate business processes, but that is the wrong approach," said Le Marchant, who spent 18 years at Commonwealth Bank in senior technology roles before joining PKF. "AI is best used as one tool within a toolkit to re-engineer processes and automate them. Chaining together tools such as IronPDF, IronOCR, AI, and traditional code like API calls and rules engines, allows businesses to streamline and automate processes and orchestrate information across systems."

Le Marchant's experience illustrates a key theme from both reports: the most effective enterprise automation doesn't come from AI alone—it comes from intelligent orchestration of the right tools. As AI agents increasingly enter these workflows, they will depend on the same proven libraries that are already delivering results today.

.NET Developers: More Essential Than Ever

Iron Software saw the convergence of AI and .NET development firsthand at .NET Conf 2025, the annual Microsoft developer conference held November 11–13, 2025, which Iron Software sponsored again this year. The event's agenda was heavily focused on AI, featuring keynote sessions on agentic development, the Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI-powered development with GitHub Copilot, and building intelligent applications with .NET—a clear signal that the .NET ecosystem is positioning itself at the center of the enterprise AI buildout.

"The rise of agentic AI doesn't diminish the role of .NET developers—it elevates it," said Cameron Rimington, CEO of Iron Software. ".NET developers are still essential. They're the ones building, integrating, and overseeing the systems that AI agents operate within. What's changing is that with the right tools—like IronPDF and our broader suite—those developers can now move quicker and achieve more than ever before. A workflow that once took a team days to build and test can now be orchestrated in hours. The developer isn't being replaced. They're being supercharged."

Enterprise-Ready Means AI-Ready

IronPDF and the Iron Software suite are already integrated into tens of thousands of production environments across financial services, healthcare, legal, and government. The libraries support .NET 10, run across Windows, Linux, macOS, and containerized environments including Docker and Azure, and are designed with the programmatic accessibility that agentic architectures demand. For developers building AI-powered workflows, the path from HTML to PDF in C# through IronPDF is already a well-documented, production-proven capability—not an experiment.

"The AI industry is learning what enterprise software developers have always known," said Jacob Mellor, CTO of Iron Software. "Processing a PDF correctly every single time, handling edge cases in OCR, maintaining backwards compatibility across framework versions—these aren't glamorous problems. But they are exactly the problems AI agents will encounter the moment they start doing real work. Deloitte notes that 'the infrastructure built for cloud-first strategies can't handle AI economics.' We agree. That's why we've always built our tools for the demands of production, not the convenience of demos."

Looking Ahead

As the agentic AI market matures throughout 2026, Iron Software plans to continue investing in developer experience, cross-platform reliability, and seamless integration with AI-driven workflows. The company's roadmap includes enhancements to IronPDF and the broader suite designed to optimize performance in automated, high-throughput environments where AI agents orchestrate complex document pipelines.

About Iron Software

Iron Software, headquartered in Chicago develops professional-grade .NET libraries for document processing. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, the company's product suite includes IronPDF, IronOCR, IronXL, IronBarcode, IronWord, IronZIP, and other tools trusted by enterprise developers globally. IronPDF is the leading library for HTML to PDF in C# and .NET applications. Learn more at ironsoftware.com .

Source: Deloitte Tech Trends 2026 | Source: PwC 2026 AI Business Predictions

SOURCE Iron Software