Microsoft Selects Iron Software as Key .NET 10 Launch Partner for APAC Region, Showcasing C# Generate PDF Innovation at .NET Conf Thailand 2025

Iron Software successfully hosted Microsoft-sponsored virtual event, delivering expert insights on .NET 10 migration, AI-powered development, and performance optimization to developers across Asia-Pacific.

CHICAGO and CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Software, a global developer tools company headquartered in Chicago with a major engineering hub in Chiang Mai, Thailand, successfully hosted .NET Conf Thailand 2025 on December 10, 2025, as part of its role as a Microsoft .NET 10 launch partner for the Asia-Pacific region. The Microsoft-sponsored virtual event connected developers across the region with the latest .NET 10 advancements, AI workflows, and document automation capabilities—including best practices for using C# to generate PDF documents at enterprise scale.

The partnership underscores Iron Software's decade-long commitment to advancing enterprise-grade developer tools, including its industry-leading C# generate PDF technology through IronPDF .

"Being selected as a Microsoft .NET 10 launch partner validates our decade-long investment in building developer tools that enterprises truly rely on," said Jacob Mellor, Chief Technology Officer at Iron Software. "Microsoft doesn't choose partners lightly—they select ISVs whose technology helps customers solve complex, real-world problems. Our C# generate PDF capabilities are a perfect example of how .NET 10 is transforming document automation at scale."

Event Highlights: Three Expert Sessions

The event featured presentations from three Iron Software engineers, covering the strategic vision behind .NET 10, practical migration guidance, and performance optimization insights relevant to developers who use C# to generate PDF documents and process other file formats.

Jacob Mellor, CTO opened the event with a forward-looking session on .NET, AI, and WebAssembly. Mellor emphasized WebAssembly's transformative potential, noting that .NET 10's improved WebAssembly compilation means C# code can now run anywhere—in browsers, on servers, and across devices—without requiring runtime installation. He also shared Iron Software's approach to AI-augmented development, describing how the company uses multiple AI tools in coordinated workflows to accelerate development while maintaining engineering oversight.

"AI is like going from a typewriter to a mega-typewriter," Mellor explained. "It doesn't replace the software engineer—it extends their capacity. A small team of smart people can achieve much more than a big team ever could."

Shadman Majid, Engineering and Support Manager delivered a comprehensive live demonstration of .NET 10 migration, walking attendees through the complete process of upgrading a Blazor application from .NET 8 to .NET 10. Key migration steps covered included installing Visual Studio 2026, updating target frameworks across projects, managing NuGet package dependencies, replacing Swagger with OpenAPI, and adopting the new streamlined .slnx solution file format.

"Migration is always a big pain if not done carefully and systematically," Majid noted. "But following these steps, you can do the migration very easily. Once you migrate to .NET 10, you'll definitely get a lot of benefits."

Jim Fry, Sales Engineer closed the event with a deep dive into .NET 10's performance improvements and their ROI implications. Fry presented custom benchmarking results demonstrating up to 27% performance improvements in collection operations—critical for applications that C# generate PDF documents at high volume, iterating through thousands of pages and processing complex content.

"It's not one silver bullet—it's hundreds of fairly significant performance improvements that compound together," Fry explained. "The real business impact is lower cost and higher throughput on the same infrastructure. IronPDF and .NET 10 are a powerful combination for document processing."

A Milestone for Microsoft's APAC Ecosystem

Iron Software's inclusion among Microsoft's select Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) highlights its pivotal role in shaping the future of digital transformation. Its developer libraries—including IronPDF, IronOCR, and IronXL—are used by enterprises globally , including the majority of Fortune 500 companies. With IronPDF, developers can C# generate PDF files from HTML, URLs, images, and more with just a few lines of code.

Through this partnership, Microsoft ensures that .NET 10 developers have immediate access to reliable, production-ready tools to automate document workflows with enterprise-grade reliability.

What This Means for Enterprise Customers

Validated Technology Stack – Microsoft's endorsement confirms Iron Software's tools meet the highest standards for performance, security, and Azure compatibility.





Accelerated Time-to-Market – Developers can integrate C# generate PDF features in days, not months, with seamless deployment across cloud and on-premises infrastructure.





Premier Support Path – As a strategic Microsoft ISV partner, Iron Software maintains direct engineering escalation channels with Microsoft for coordinated enterprise support.





– As a strategic Microsoft ISV partner, Iron Software maintains direct engineering escalation channels with Microsoft for coordinated enterprise support. Roadmap Alignment – Early access to Microsoft's roadmap ensures Iron Software's products evolve in sync with future .NET and Azure releases.

"The .NET 10 release represents a massive leap forward for developers worldwide, and we're proud to help them harness its full potential through our document processing libraries," said Cameron Rimington, CEO at Iron Software. "Whether teams need to C# generate PDF reports, invoices , or complex documents, our tools amplify what's possible with .NET 10."

Chiang Mai: A Strategic Hub for Microsoft's APAC Expansion

Iron Software 's engineering hub in Chiang Mai continues to play a crucial role in supporting Microsoft's regional ecosystem. By hosting .NET Conf Thailand 2025, Iron Software extended its tradition of annual .NET meetups, creating opportunities for developers to learn about new Microsoft releases, performance improvements, and AI-driven innovation.

"For us, .NET Conf Thailand isn't just a conference—it's about community," added Mellor. "Each year, we bring together engineers to explore the latest Microsoft technologies and discover how C# generate PDF tools can make development faster, smarter, and more connected."

Watch the Recording

Developers who missed the live event can access the full recording and resources at: https://www.youtube.com/live/Qb8TM9ZGFCc?si=PHKeTX5xWi8XDxrF

About Iron Software

Founded in 2015, Iron Software builds developer tools that simplify complex data and document processing for enterprises and government organizations. Its flagship products—IronPDF, IronOCR, and IronXL—are used by teams at Qatar, Mercedes Benz, NASA, 3M, Hertz, and multiple government agencies to automate document creation, transformation, and compliance workflows. As a Microsoft .NET 10 launch partner, Iron Software continues its decade-long commitment to the .NET ecosystem, ensuring developers can C# generate PDF documents, perform text recognition, and handle Excel automation tasks with enterprise-grade performance and security. The Iron Suite libraries are compatible with .NET 5 through .NET 10, supporting seamless migration for teams upgrading to the latest framework. Headquartered in Chicago with an engineering hub in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Iron Software provides 24/7 global engineering support to developers worldwide. For more information or to explore how to C# generate PDF files with IronPDF, visit: https://ironsoftware.com

