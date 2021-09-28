Iron Woman partners with SIS to prepare for exponential growth with Microsoft Dynamics 365 & SIS Construct 365

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and leading implementer of ERP/CRM solutions for project-based businesses built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:

Iron Woman has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and the SIS suite of Construct 365 industry solutions as the foundation for their ERP and CRM platform. The Microsoft and SIS cloud-based solution will help Iron Woman continue its growth without adding headcount and allow them to automate many processes at scale. This forward investment will allow Iron Woman to highly leverage automation as their business grows and diversifies. Another key factor of selecting Microsoft was choosing the most modern platform with the latest technological advancements to attract and retain younger workers that consider technology a key component in their professional development.

"As a leadership team we recognized that the time was right to invest in technology and select an enterprise resource planning platform that enhances our ability to achieve our goals, boosts our competitive edge and propels our high performing teams to even greater heights of client service, employee satisfaction, and professional development. We are incredibly excited to partner with SIS and discover what opportunities and possibilities lay ahead for us in the Microsoft ecosystem. "

- Andrew Bachman, Director of Project Controls and Information Technology, Iron Woman

About Iron Woman:

Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services is a multi-disciplinary, independent, heavy haul trucking and underground utilities company. Iron Woman supports its customers in the following areas: wet utility, transportation, environmental, civil & transporting of recyclables. https://ironwomancon.com/

About SIS:

SIS has been successful in delivering ERP and CRM solutions to Project and Service focused companies for 25 years built on Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Construct 365. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end. https://sisn.com/

About Construct 365:

Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management in specialized industries such as Construction, both General and Specialty, that depend on efficiency to drive project and service margins. Our Construct 365 Solutions consist of: Project Cost Management, Project Management, Advanced Labor, and Field. https://sisn.com/construct365/

For more information about our Construct 365 solutions or to take a closer look at Microsoft Dynamics 365, contact us at https://www.sisn.com, [email protected], or 1-888-844-6599.

SOURCE SIS, LLC

