Iron Workers International Endorses Kamala Harris for President

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers proudly announces its endorsement of Kamala Harris for President of the United States. As Vice President, Harris has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the values and needs of working people, earning our enthusiastic support for her candidacy.

As Vice President, Harris voted with us to restore and protect the pensions of millions of workers, including Ironworkers across the nation. She stood with us to support investments in infrastructure, energy, and advanced manufacturing. And she fought by our side to keep workers safe. Thousands of Ironworkers are on the job today thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and other investments that Vice President Harris was instrumental in securing.

"We are proud to endorse Kamala Harris because she has been a steadfast advocate for working Americans," said Eric Dean, President of the Iron Workers Union. "Her leadership alongside President Biden has made their administration the most pro-worker in generations. Vice President Harris has fought alongside us to protect pensions, enhance workplace safety, and invest in the infrastructure that our communities depend on."

The Iron Workers Union recognizes Kamala Harris' impressive resume and strong qualifications to serve as President of the United States. Her dedication to expanding opportunities for working families and ensuring a brighter future for all Americans leaves us with no doubt that Kamala Harris is the right candidate for the job. We look forward to working with the Harris administration for years to come.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 135,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

