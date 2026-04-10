Iron Workers International Mourns Loss of Three Local 401 Members

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sorrow that we confirm the loss of three members due to injuries sustained in the Gray's Ferry project in south Philadelphia.

Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We are working closely with Local 401 to ensure that every available resource and support is available for those affected.

At this time the families have requested privacy and respect as they grieve. Please honor this request.

Iron Workers International will not be making any further statements due to the ongoing OSHA investigation.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 120,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union