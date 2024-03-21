Iron Workers Union Boast Preliminary Agreement Between Biden Administration and Intel

The International Association Of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers is thrilled to celebrate a monumental stride towards revitalizing the American semiconductor industry and bolstering the nation's workforce.

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pivotal partnership between the Biden administration and Intel marks a groundbreaking moment as the Department of Commerce announces a preliminary agreement. This agreement, facilitated under the CHIPS and Science Act, designates up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and billions more in loans for Intel. This investment will fuel the construction and expansion of Intel facilities across Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon, pushing a new era of UNION JOB creation and innovation.

Some ironworkers are already seeing the benefits of Intel's development, "Iron Workers Local 172 is currently fully employed and active at the New Albany, Ohio Intel site with 156 members." Robert Mullet, Business Manager for Iron Workers Local 172 went on to say, "we anticipate growing into the thousands by mid-2025 due to the CHIPS Act funding." Iron Workers Local 847 covers portions of Arizona and New Mexico and will put more than 250 ironworkers to work at Intel. Local 847 Business Manager Dylan Dalton praised the agreement, "[the agreement] will not only benefit local 847, But it will benefit the construction industry as a whole for more than 7,000 workers in each state. Keeping workers and dollars local."

This initiative is not just an investment in semiconductor manufacturing; it's a robust commitment to generating tens of thousands of good-paying UNION jobs. The Iron Workers Union stands ready to play a pivotal role, ensuring that the construction of these state-of-the-art facilities not only advances technological prowess but also fosters a thriving workforce characterized by union jobs with safe working conditions.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union