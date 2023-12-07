Iron Workers Union Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance of Women at Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iron Workers Union is proud to announce that over 300 Ironworker women from across North America attended the annual North America Building Trades Union (NABTU) Tradeswomen Build Nations conference this year, a record-breaking number highlighting the increasing presence of women in the industry.

This conference grows sizably each year, with nearly four thousand in total attendance this year. It is the largest gathering of its kind in North America, providing an invaluable opportunity for tradeswomen to network, learn, and inspire each other. The significant increase in Ironworker women attendees underlines the growing diversity within our workforce and the industry's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

"We are extremely proud and inspired by the strength and resilience of our Ironworker women," said Vicki O'Leary, Iron Worker Director of Diversity and Chair of NABTU Tradeswomen Committee. "Their attendance at this annual event not only demonstrates their commitment to their craft but also their desire to break barriers and redefine norms in the industry. This is a clear signal that the future of Ironworking is diverse and inclusive."

The Iron Workers Union is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within its ranks and the industry as a whole. The remarkable attendance of Ironworker women at the Tradeswomen Build Nations conference is a testament to these efforts and a clear sign of progress.

O'Leary added, "We believe in the power of diversity, and we will continue to encourage and support our women Ironworkers as they make their mark in this traditionally male-dominated field. Their courage, dedication, and skill continue to inspire us all."

The Iron Workers Union looks forward to continuing its work in creating more opportunities for women in the industry and celebrating their achievements at future Tradeswomen Build Nations conferences.

The Iron Workers (IW) represents 128,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

