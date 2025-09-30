IronCircle and Apple Launch World's First Fully Immersive Cyber Experience on Apple Vision

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCircle , the AI-powered cybersecurity workforce platform, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Apple to unveil the world's first fully immersive cyber learning experience on Apple Vision. This pioneering program allows students and professionals to step directly into the cyber battlefield, attacking and defending critical systems in real-time.

For the first time, learners can move beyond lectures and slide decks to a fully interactive, hands-on environment that mirrors real-world cyber conflict. Powered by Apple Vision's advanced spatial computing capabilities, IronCircle is transforming cybersecurity education by placing learners on the front lines of cybersecurity, where they build the tactical skills to defend against today's most sophisticated adversaries.

"Everything we do at IronCircle is about closing the gap between education and real-world application," said James C. Foster, CEO of IronCircle. "You cannot learn to become a cyber warrior through theory alone. You must train in applied, real-world scenarios. By leveraging Apple Vision, we are giving students the ability to experience cyber warfare in a way that has never been possible before. This is the future of learning: AI-driven, hands-on, immersive, and transformative."

IronCircle will demonstrate this breakthrough capability live at the UPCEA Annual Conference this week, giving higher education leaders and workforce innovators a first look at how immersive cyber learning can redefine applied education.

IronCircle's university partners are already integrating this new capability, expanding access to immersive cyber education for students.

"On the cyber battlefield, hesitation and inexperience can mean the difference between resilience and compromise," said Matthew Jennings, Adjunct Professor at the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium. "What IronCircle and Apple are building shatters the passive learning model and puts students into the fight, where every decision matters. This immersive training develops not just technical skills, but also the mindset and muscle memory future defenders need to outpace today's adversaries. As Sun Tzu wrote, 'Victorious warriors win first and then go to war.' This kind of preparation ensures the next generation of cyber warriors steps onto the field already ready to win."

This launch underscores IronCircle's belief that hands-on training is the only path forward for preparing the next generation of cyber professionals. With its Apple Vision experience, IronCircle is once again setting the standard for applied learning in cybersecurity education.

