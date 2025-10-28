IronCircle Wins Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Most Innovative AI Training and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Training

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCircle , the AI-powered cybersecurity workforce company, has been named winner of two prestigious honors: Most Innovative AI Training and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Training in the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovators Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine.

The awards recognize IronCircle's leadership in redefining how cybersecurity professionals are trained for the AI-powered threat era. Built from the ground up as an AI-native training ground, IronCircle combines adaptive intelligence, hands-on labs, and real-world simulations to prepare individuals, universities, and enterprises to perform under real-world pressure.

"In reviewing hundreds of submissions this year, IronCircle distinguished itself as a true innovator," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Its AI-native approach to workforce development addresses one of cybersecurity's most pressing challenges: preparing skilled professionals who can meet the demands of an increasingly complex threat landscape."

"At IronCircle, we're forging the future of cybersecurity talent through innovation that actually moves the needle," said James C. Foster, CEO of IronCircle. "These awards reinforce our belief that effective cybersecurity training must go beyond theory. It must challenge, adapt, and evolve as quickly as the threats we face."

The recognition highlights IronCircle's continued momentum as a driving force in cybersecurity education, pioneering adaptive learning technologies that close the global talent gap and empower the next generation of defenders.

About IronCircle

IronCircle is the leading AI-powered cybersecurity workforce platform for individuals, universities, and enterprise organizations. Developed from the ground up with AI at its core, the platform provides an adaptive, hands-on proving ground that mirrors the speed and complexity of today's threat landscape. Through immersive simulations and performance-based challenges, IronCircle helps learners and organizations stay ahead of what's next.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., IronCircle is trusted by top universities and enterprises worldwide, including technology investors Francisco Partners and NightDragon.

IronCircle. Forging Cyber Futures.

Learn more at www.IronCircle.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Founded in 2012, Cyber Defense Magazine is a leading source of IT security news and insights, managed by and for ethical, passionate information security professionals. The publication's Top InfoSec Innovators Awards program recognizes organizations and leaders driving innovation across the cybersecurity landscape. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com .

Media Contact:

IronCircle PR

[email protected]

SOURCE IronCircle