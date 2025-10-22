University of Richmond Partners With IronCircle To Forge the Future of Cybersecurity Talent

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCircle , the AI-powered cybersecurity workforce platform, today announced a new partnership with the University of Richmond to help close the nation's critical cyber talent gap by delivering rigorous, transformative, and industry-aligned training. Located in Virginia's capital, an emerging hub for technology, business, and government, the University of Richmond is uniquely positioned to connect learners with opportunities in one of the economy's most vital sectors.

By combining Richmond's long-standing commitment to academic excellence and innovation with IronCircle's best-in-class AI-powered cybersecurity training, the partnership will develop smarter, more capable cyber talent ready for the age of AI. Learners will gain the practical skills, situational awareness, and confidence needed to step into critical roles through immersive labs, simulations, and pathways aligned directly with the industry's most in-demand cybersecurity skills.

"At IronCircle, we believe no change comes without challenge. This partnership with the University of Richmond expands our mission to forge the next generation of cybersecurity talent," said James Foster, CEO of IronCircle. "Together, we're preparing learners to rise to the occasion, meet the demands of employers, and help secure our digital future."

"Skills-based cybersecurity programs are an essential part of today's education landscape," said Dr. Jamelle S. Wilson, Dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies at the University of Richmond. "They offer a fast and focused pathway to high-demand jobs. Whether someone is making a career change, upskilling, or entering the workforce for the first time, our goal is to provide accessible, hands-on training and education that meets the needs of both learners and employers."

The University of Richmond's integration of the IronCircle platform underscores its commitment to bridging the gap between higher education and industry, ensuring learners gain access to advanced, real-world training experiences that accelerate career readiness in cybersecurity.

Enrollment is now open.

About IronCircle

IronCircle is the leading AI-powered cybersecurity training platform for individuals, universities, and enterprise organizations. IronCircle is developed from the ground up with AI at its core. The platform provides an adaptive, hands-on proving ground that reflects the speed and complexity of today's evolving threat landscape. It features immersive AI experiences designed to close critical gaps and build resilient cybersecurity teams. Through a unified platform experience, we ensure that every individual and workforce is ready for "what's next." Headquartered in Washington, D.C., IronCircle is trusted by the world's top organizations and universities, including the leading technology investor in North America, Francisco Partners, and the cyber investment juggernaut NightDragon.

