Ironclad Expands Executive Leadership and Welcomes Mary O'Carroll as Chief Community Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the #1 contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform for innovative companies, today announced the hiring of Mary O'Carroll as its first Chief Community Officer . O'Carroll, President of the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) and the founding Legal Operations Director at Google, will scale and lead Ironclad's community as part of making digital contracting the new standard for business contracting.

"Community has been at the center of everything that we do since the beginning," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder. "We exist to empower the passionate, energized innovators who are changing the way contracting works. There is no one better than Mary—a visionary who helped establish legal operations—to lead that community."

About Mary Shen O'Carroll

Mary O'Carroll joins Ironclad from Google, where she has led Legal Operations since 2008. O'Carroll built Google's Legal Operations organization from the ground up, at a time when legal ops was still a nascent movement. Under her leadership, the department expanded to over 60 employees, one of the largest legal ops departments in existence.

During her thirteen-year tenure at Google, Mary earned a number of high-profile recognitions for her pioneering work, including by the American Bar Association as Legal Rebel, by LegalTech News as Legal Department Operations Director of the Year, by The Recorder as leading the Legal Operations Department of the Year, and by ILTA for Innovative Legal Department of the Year.

With her new role at Ironclad, O'Carroll is stepping down as President of CLOC, a position she has held since January 2019, to avoid any conflict of interest. O'Carroll was a founding board member of CLOC. Under her leadership, the organization doubled its membership, expanded its global presence, and emerged as the preeminent legal operations community. O'Carroll will remain an active member of the CLOC community.

"My passion is transforming the business of law, and contracting is one of the biggest opportunities for its evolution," said O'Carroll. "Ironclad is building the new standard for contracting . In Ironclad, I see the same mix of magic ingredients of community, vision, and talent that I saw in my early days at Google. I'm excited about the unique opportunity to build a global community from the ground up again and help elevate contracting professionals across departments and industries."

Ironclad's announcement today follows a number of major milestones in 2021, including the company's $100 million Series D fundraise in January, as well as the expansion of its partner ecosystem and acquisition of clickwrap leader PactSafe in March.

To learn more about Ironclad and join its fast-growing community of innovators, visit here .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

