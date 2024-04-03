Salesforce Selects Ironclad for Contract Lifecycle Management

New integration aims to streamline processes, save time, and raise efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad has been selected by Salesforce , the #1 AI CRM, as the company's contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform. As Salesforce continues to scale and streamline contracting processes, increase deal velocity, and uncover valuable insights for its legal, sales, and procurement teams, Ironclad is poised to be a key partner.

"We look forward to working with Ironclad to empower our teams further to close deals faster, work more efficiently, and better manage risk and exposure," said Léo Murgel, SVP and COO, Legal and Corporate Affairs at Salesforce.

Following a pilot implementation, Salesforce rolled out the company's CLM tool to thousands of users across the company. Initially used by Salesforce's Professional Services team handling implementations in their generation of Statements of Work, Ironclad is now being deployed to streamline the contracting process, scale contracting compliance, and automatically sync data to maintain a high degree of data integrity across the organization.

About the Ironclad Salesforce Integration

Ironclad's Salesforce integration makes it a leading CLM candidate for companies that use Salesforce. Ironclad's integration with Salesforce enables seamless data synchronization, allowing users to effortlessly manage contracts within Salesforce and enabling a holistic view of contract data alongside customer relationship data. The Ironclad Salesforce integration gives sales teams deeper visibility on the status of deal approvals, and uncovers insights into the sales cycle through real-time contract data to improve forecast accuracy and deal cycle efficiency – all without ever leaving Salesforce. To learn more about the Ironclad Salesforce integration, click here or visit the Salesforce AppExchange .

"Salesforce is widely recognized as one of the best companies in the world, setting the gold standard not just for CRM but cloud solutions more broadly," says Jason Boehmig, CEO of Ironclad. "Aligning Ironclad with Salesforce will redefine contracting on a global scale. Our Salesforce integration and AI capabilities are having a transformative impact on the industry, and having Salesforce using them showcases just how powerful they really are." To learn more about Ironclad, please visit Ironcladapp.com .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Salesforce, OpenAI and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. Ironclad was named to the Forbes AI 50 2023 list , and was named a Top Company to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider in 2023. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

