Ironclad Introduces Apex: The Modern GC Summit, the Company's First Annual Conference for Senior In-House Legal Leaders

"We're seeing unprecedented innovation, growth and disruption take place in the legal industry right now, said Jason Boehmig, co-founder and CEO of Ironclad. "Apex will be where the remarkable legal teams who are leading the way will find the tools and inspiration needed to reach the pinnacle of their profession."

Reflecting that spirit and drive, renowned risk-taker and climber Alex Honnold , the first person to free solo Yosemite's El Capitan, and the subject of the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, will keynote Apex. A lineup of top GCs and senior counsel from data-driven brands and Ironclad customers will follow, sharing insights and valuable learnings on how they are unlocking the business value of legal.

Ironclad is the champion for today's changing legal teams, who are leveraging digital contracting to move Legal from the back room to the center of business. To learn how this transformation is taking place, senior in-house legal teams are invited to apply for an invitation to Apex. Details about the conference are below:

WHAT: Apex: The Modern GC Summit, Ironclad's first annual conference for senior in-house legal professionals

WHERE: The Pearl, 601 19th St., San Francisco

WHEN: March 12, 2020

WHO: GCs, senior counsel, legal operations, legal leaders

APPLY: http://apexsummit.com/

Since its founding in San Francisco in 2015, Ironclad has taken a community-driven approach to build is business and audience. Apex is another foundational element of that approach. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry professionals who are on a mission to earn legal teams a seat at the table as trusted business advisors for their organizations.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the leading digital contracting platform for legal teams. By streamlining contract workflows, from creation and approvals to compliance and insights, Ironclad frees legal to be the strategic advisors they're meant to be. Ironclad is used by modern General Counsels and their teams at companies like Dropbox, AppDynamics and Fitbit to unlock the power of their contracts data. Ironclad was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list , the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The company is backed by investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator and Emergence Capital.

To learn more, please visit us at https://www.ironcladapp.com

