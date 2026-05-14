Ironclad Names Former Asana and HP Leader as Chief People Officer

Ironclad names a new Chief People Officer as the AI contracting leader accelerates growth and is recognized for its award-winning workplace culture and AI innovation by Fast Company, Forbes, and Fortune

Ironclad's team has grown 25% over the past year, including key leadership hires from Google, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Docusign

The company recently opened a new office in London and is expanding its SF headquarters and NYC office

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the AI contracting company accelerating business with every contract, today announced the appointment of Mike Jordan as the company's new Chief People Officer.

"Contracts accelerate business, but it's our people who are the driving force behind Ironclad's momentum," said Dan Springer, CEO of Ironclad. "Mike's expertise in scaling a productive and performance-based culture is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our team globally."

Mike Jordan, Léo Murgel, and Sasa Ferrari, join Ironclad as the company continues expanding its team around the globe.

Mike brings more than 20 years of experience leading people teams at high-growth technology companies and Fortune 100 enterprises, including Asana, HP, and DigitalGlobe. Most recently, he served as the SVP and Head of Talent, Learning, and Strategy at Asana, where he developed an AI-first approach to improve decision-making, productivity, and business impact. Previously, he was the SVP, Global Head of Talent and Learning at HP, where he oversaw talent management and performance for the company's global 60,000-person workforce. Former Ironclad Chief People Officer, Ambrosia Vertesi, will be moving into a new role internally driving strategic people initiatives.

"From the moment I started interviewing at Ironclad, it was easy to see that its team members were passionate and proud to work here," said Mike Jordan, Chief People Officer of Ironclad. "Leading talent strategy for an organization that's consistently recognized as a top place to work is an incredible opportunity to continue to build an innovative and collaborative culture."

As part of that effort, Ironclad recently hired Sasa Ferrari as Vice President of Talent Acquisition to focus on expanding the team globally. Ferrari brings more than 17 years of experience building high‑performing teams at SurveyMonkey, Docusign, and Google, and will partner closely with Jordan to scale Ironclad's hiring engine and employer brand worldwide. Léo Murgel has also joined the company as VP of Product Partnerships and Community Engagement to spearhead alliances with leading AI companies and other industry technology platforms, while strengthening Ironclad's fast-growing global user community. Murgel previously served as SVP, Legal Operations at Salesforce, where he orchestrated the design and global adoption of the technology, data, and AI strategy for one of the world's most sophisticated legal teams.

Over the past year, Ironclad's team has grown significantly, including key leadership hires from companies such as Google, Snowflake, and Docusign, as it doubles down on building the leading AI contracting platform. Ironclad is also known for its collaborative and innovative team culture and has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Forbes' Most Promising AI Companies, and won multiple Fortune awards including Best Workplaces for Parents (won three years in a row), and Best Companies to Work for in the Bay Area (won five years in a row).

These hires come as Ironclad enters its next phase of growth following its milestone of surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and more than two billion contracts processed. Over 65% of Ironclad's customers have adopted Ironclad's AI capabilities, highlighting the rapid shift from static to intelligent business contracts. Jurist, the company's AI contracting partner, was adopted by one in three Ironclad customers, delivering nearly six times year-over-year ARR growth, fueled by strong new customer demand.

Ironclad is actively hiring for more than 50 different roles across all its teams. For more information about open roles and opportunities, check out Ironclad's careers page.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that accelerates business with every contract. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire contract lifecycle on one intelligent platform, giving leaders the visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. Ironclad is trusted by leading companies like Associated Press, Canva, Databricks, L'Oréal, and Notion, recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as a category leader, and backed by Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, BOND, and Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit www.ironclad.ai.

Media Contact:

Natalie Mangan

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SOURCE Ironclad Inc.