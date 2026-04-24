Ironclad Honored in Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Ironclad has been recognized as one of the most innovative business services companies by driving the contract lifecycle management industry forward

New Ironclad capabilities bring AI to agreements so businesses can move faster and reduce risk

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the AI contracting company accelerating business with every contract, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, joining the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, and Walmart. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

Ironclad was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies as one of the leading business services companies driving the contract lifecycle management industry forward.

"Contracts are the foundation of how every business operates, and we believe they should be a source of intelligence and growth, not friction," said Dan Springer, CEO of Ironclad. "This recognition from Fast Company reflects the impact our customers are seeing as they turn contracts into strategic assets using AI. We are proud to be leading this transformation and helping companies move faster, operate with greater clarity, and reduce risk."

Over the past year, Ironclad has scaled its impact across the enterprise, surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue and powering more than two billion contracts for over 2,000 customers, including AMD, Canva, Databricks, and L'Oréal. More organizations are adopting Ironclad's AI capabilities, including its legal assistant, Jurist, whose usage has grown more than sixfold quarter over quarter. The company also unveiled AI agents to automate and orchestrate contracting workflows, from intake and drafting to redlining and conversational search. By embedding AI across the full contract lifecycle, Ironclad enables organizations to track key data, automate workflows, and make faster, more informed decisions across legal, procurement, sales, and finance.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that accelerates business with every contract. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire contract lifecycle on one intelligent platform, giving leaders the visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. Ironclad is trusted by leading companies like Associated Press, Canva, Databricks, L'Oréal, and Notion, recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as a category leader, and backed by Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, BOND, and Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit www.ironclad.ai.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Mangan

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SOURCE Ironclad Inc.