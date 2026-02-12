Ironclad Surpasses $200 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue, Entering a New Phase of AI Growth

Enterprise adoption of AI contracting fuels momentum as company adds senior leaders across product, AI, and engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the AI contracting company accelerating business with every contract, today announced it surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The milestone reflects accelerating enterprise demand for AI contracting as organizations rely on Ironclad to move faster, reduce risk, and unlock insights from agreements at the center of their operations.

Ironclad also announced a series of senior leadership appointments to scale its next chapter of growth: Herman Man joined as Chief Product Officer, Mingsheng Hong as Vice President of AI, and Alvin Dias as Vice President of Engineering. Together, they will advance Ironclad's product roadmap and platform as AI contracting adoption deepens across the enterprise.

"Contracts define how businesses operate, and AI is unlocking their full strategic value," said Dan Springer, CEO of Ironclad. "Crossing $200 million in ARR is a meaningful milestone and is reflective of the business value we've delivered for our customers. With this leadership team in place, we're doubling down on trusted enterprise AI that helps customers move faster, reduce risk, and turn contract data into a competitive advantage."

Ironclad's financial momentum is driven by accelerating AI contract lifecycle management (CLM) adoption, as companies move from AI experimentation to implementation across mission-critical contract workflows. Jurist, the company's AI legal assistant, delivered nearly six times year-over-year ARR growth, fueled by strong new customer demand. In the past six months, approximately one in three new Ironclad customers adopted Jurist, signaling growing penetration of AI contracting across the enterprise.

These milestones build on a series of advances over the past year, including the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Dan Springer in April, Chief Technology Officer Sunita Verma and Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Elise Bergeron in August, and the launch of Ironclad's latest wave of AI agents in November . Together, these developments reflect Ironclad's evolution into a scaled AI contracting business, redefining the contract lifecycle management category.

Expanding leadership to support continued growth

As enterprise adoption accelerates, Ironclad has strengthened its executive leadership team across product, AI, and engineering to support its next phase of growth and AI expansion.

Chief Product Officer Herman Man brings experience leading product organizations across financial and SaaS platforms, most recently serving as chief product officer at Bluevine. Vice President of AI, Mingsheng Hong, brings deep expertise in applied AI across platforms and enterprise systems, including roles at Google and Microsoft. Vice President of Engineering Alvin Dias brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling large, mission-critical platforms, including leadership roles at Google and Walmart.

"As enterprises increasingly look to unlock more value from their data, Ironclad is uniquely positioned because contracts sit at the center of business operations," said Chief Product Officer Herman Man. "The opportunity ahead is to build products people trust deeply and to expand the value of contracting to the entire enterprise so more of the business can act on contract data with confidence."

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire contract lifecycle on one intelligent platform, giving leaders the visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. Ironclad is trusted by companies including OpenAI, Salesforce, and L'Oréal, recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as a category leader, and backed by Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, BOND, and Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit www.ironclad.ai .

