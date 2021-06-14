IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) has Started. $1M Prize Pool!*

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is pleased to announce that the first round of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) has now started. The championship has been divided into 6 Worlds with the following dates:

Sulphira World: 14 June – 13 July

Mangania World: 14 July - 13 August

Phosphora World: 14 August - 13

September

Tantalum World: 14 September - 14

October

Titania World (Semi-Final): 15 October - 15

November

Iron World (Final): 16 November – 16 December

Prizes:

In each of the first 4 rounds, 5 winners will get cash prizes with the 1st winner receiving a $10,000 cash prize. In the semi-final, there will be 3 winners with the 1st winner getting a $50,000 cash prize, and in the final there will also be 3 winners with the 1st winner getting a $500,000 cash prize.

Trading accounts

In the first 4 rounds, traders will be able to open as many trading accounts as they wish, but in the semi-final and final rounds, they will only be allowed one account each.

Minimum Deposits per round

Each Iron Trader needs to deposit a minimum of $500 to start trading in the first 4 qualifying rounds, and $3,000 and $5,000 for the semi-final and final rounds, respectively.

However, the first winner in any of the first 4 qualifying rounds will be able to proceed to the semi-final by depositing only the minimum of $500. The 3 winners of the semi-final will also enter the final by depositing only the minimum of $1,000.

A representative of IronFX said: "We cannot wait to see some of the best traders compete and get rewarded. We hope that new clients will explore all that IronFX has to offer."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, with 10 trading platforms and more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

