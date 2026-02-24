Ironlight Appoints Greg Braca as Executive Chairman to Support Next Phase of Growth

Former President and CEO of TD Bank Brings Four Decades of Banking and Finance Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironlight Group ("Ironlight"), a financial technology company developing regulated marketplace infrastructure for tokenized securities, today announced the appointment of Greg Braca as the firm's new Executive Chairman. Braca, the former President and CEO of TD Bank, will help lead Ironlight into its next phase of growth in providing regulated marketplace infrastructure for tokenized securities and the firm's expansion of institutional partnerships.

In his new role at Ironlight, Braca will leverage his extensive financial background to cultivate new partnerships and continue building relationships with top-flight banks and financial institutions. Having already served on Ironlight's Board of Directors, Braca has played an active role in Ironlight's strategy, including the development of the regulated ATS with atomic settlement.

"I've spent my career watching financial infrastructure evolve, and tokenization represents the next major step forward in how markets operate," said Braca. "The future of finance will be built in ecosystems that combine regulatory clarity, institutional-grade performance, and innovative settlement technologies. Ironlight is uniquely positioned to deliver that infrastructure."

Braca brings a proven track record of scaling large, complex financial institutions, having led TD Bank, through a period of significant growth and expansion as President and CEO. During his tenure, he oversaw a nationwide organization with tens of thousands of employees and over $400 billion in assets, while leading strong risk management practices and improving client experience. Prior to TD, he held top positions at Fleet Bank and Barclays.

"There's no person better suited to add to the Ironlight leadership team than Greg, bringing his incredible knowledge of the traditional finance industry alongside the relationships that come with that experience," said Rob McGrath, Co-founder and CEO of Ironlight. "I look forward to working alongside Greg and the rest of the leadership team as we continue to grow at a rapid pace."

About Ironlight Group

Ironlight Group Inc., is an Austin–based financial technology company developing the infrastructure for a global tokenized securities ecosystem. Its subsidiary, Ironlight Markets, LLC (CRD 330576) is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member approved to conduct M&A advisory, private placements, and operate an Alternative Trading System for digital and traditional securities. Its platform enables the issuance, trading, and lifecycle management of tokenized assets under the U.S. regulatory perimeter.

