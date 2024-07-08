Irontrax Announces Appointment of Rick Wilichowski as Managing Director - Operations

CLEVELAND, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irontrax, a leader in valuations and equipment sales, is excited to announce the appointment of Rick Wilichowski as the new Managing Director of Operations. This strategic move is designed to bolster Irontrax's operational efficiency and support its continued growth.

In his new role, Rick Wilichowski will oversee the valuations team, ensuring the delivery of accurate and reliable appraisal services. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him an ideal fit for this critical position. Rick's responsibilities will include managing daily valuation operations, developing and implementing appraisal policies and procedures, and leading the training and development of appraisers.

"Rick's promotion to Managing Director of Operations is a significant step forward for Irontrax," said Joseph M. Santora, ASA, CEO of Irontrax. "His proven expertise and leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our valuation services and operational efficiency."

With Rick assuming these responsibilities, Joseph Santora will focus on driving Irontrax's growth through sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships. This division of roles will enable Irontrax to leverage its leadership strengths and continue to excel in both operations and business development.

"I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to working with our talented valuations team to deliver outstanding results," said Rick Wilichowski. "Together, we will continue to uphold Irontrax's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction."

About Irontrax

Irontrax is a leading provider of valuations and equipment sales, specializing in delivering accurate and reliable appraisal services. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Irontrax serves a diverse range of industries, helping clients make informed decisions with confidence.

Contact:

Mary Rollo

Marketing Coordinator

Irontrax

Phone: 440-214-4495

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.irontrax.com

SOURCE Irontrax