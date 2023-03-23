IronYun expands the power of the Vaidio® AI Vision Platform with 7.0 Release

Vaidio 7.0 enhances Object Search, Object Counting, Scene Change, Vaidio Data and more

STAMFORD, Conn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IronYun Inc., a leader in AI vision for security, safety, and operational applications, today announced the 7.0 release of the Vaidio® AI Vision Platform. The award-winning Vaidio Platform now includes Object Counting, federated Object Search, and enhancements to Scene Change, Fall Detection, Vaidio Data, and more.

The Vaidio AI Vision Platform is an open platform that layers advanced AI-enabled video analytics onto existing IP cameras and video infrastructures. Released just three months after Vaidio 6.2, and just in time for the largest security trade show in North America, ISC West, version 7.0 expands the platform's applications and is testament to the company's rapid development process.

"Rapid development is vital to addressing the dynamic video analytics needs of our clients in every sector," said Paul Sun, CEO of IronYun. "Vaidio 7.0 demonstrates our ability to accelerate development cycles to deliver new features and enhance existing capabilities to provide our clients with the most advanced AI and AI accelerated video analytics solutions on the market today."

Version 7.0 adds and enhances the following features:

Federated Object Search

Vaidio Command Center centralizes management of nodes, real-time alerts, and data at scale, across dozens of Vaidio nodes and tens of thousands of cameras. Vaidio 7.0 enables centralized Search for all supported object types and detection events across all federated nodes and cameras.

Vaidio Data

Vaidio Data mines video at scale for metadata that can be used for enterprise-class reporting and business intelligence. Vaidio 7.0 automates metadata grouping, cluster analysis, trend spotting and report distribution.

Object Counting

Object Recognition is the core of all Vaidio AI video analytics including intrusion detection, video search, vehicle make model, scene change, etc. Vaidio 7.0 offers detailed object selection, object tracking, object counting, and count-based alert capabilities.

Object Search and Detection

Vaidio 7.0 enhances object search and detection functionality to detect, alert, and search on people With or Without a specified object, as well as objects Without a person. This is particularly useful in manufacturing, public safety, and health-related applications.

Fall Detection

Vaidio 7.0 upgrades the fall detection engine for improved accuracy.

License Plate Recognition

Vaidio License Plate Recognition (LPR), widely used to detect stolen plates and automate vehicle access control, now includes support for the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Scene Change

Vaidio Scene Change monitors specific scenes over time. It dynamically updates its understanding of the baseline or normal state throughout the day, and alerts on any change or anomaly—without requiring pre-training. Vaidio Scene Change can detect quick changes such as fallen trees or objects introduced or removed, as well as developing changes such as slow leaks or snow accumulation. Vaidio 7.0 enhances accuracy with the ability to exclude items or events that do not require a response.

System Enhancements

Vaidio 7.0 includes login, camera, and file management enhancements, as well as new integration with the Bosch Network Video Recorder (NVR) that allows Vaidio to retrieve video from Bosch and send triggers from Vaidio to Bosch via HTTP.

About IronYun

IronYun has evolved the artificial intelligence at the core of the Vaidio Platform to create a resource-efficient, open platform. IronYun is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform has won ISC West New Product Showcase Awards for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring and Video Analytics. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, IronYun is NDAA approved. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across tens of thousands of cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more here.

