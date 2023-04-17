IronYun wins Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions award at ISC West for its Vaidio AI Vision Platform

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IronYun was named the 2023 winner in the Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions category at the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards ceremony. The award, presented in partnership with ISC West 2023, recognized the excellence of IronYun's Vaidio AI Vision Platform. The ceremony on March 29 honored today's most innovative security products, services, and solutions.

The Vaidio Platform combines retail-critical tools such as always-on behavior and intrusion monitoring, person detection, people counting, and object recognition to deliver an effective loss monitoring and loss prevention solution. Using these advanced analytics, retailers are able to monitor dwell time, transactions, store and warehouse inventory levels, store traffic, demographics, and more with a high degree of reliability and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our innovative solutions in Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance," said Paul Sun, IronYun CEO and President. "At IronYun, we are passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to help our customers prevent loss and improve security and operations. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in developing and delivering industry-specific solutions that make a real difference."

Clyde Gillard, North American AI GTM Leader at HPE, commented on the win saying "HPE congratulates IronYun on their New Product Showcase win. Vaidio's accuracy and functionality are extremely compelling, and HPE is very excited to partner with IronYun in the retail space and in many applications beyond."

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2023, following significant deliberations, the 30+ judges presented awards for technologies covering 26 product and service categories.

"SIA congratulates the 2023 SIA NPS Awards honorees for being selected in this year's competitive program," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA applauds all the 2023 award winners, including IronYun, whose contributions stood out among the impressive field of entrants to earn the Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions recognition."

About IronYun

IronYun has evolved the artificial intelligence at the core of the Vaidio Platform to create a resource-efficient, open video analytics platform. IronYun is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform has won multiple ISC West New Product Showcase Awards in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, and Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, IronYun is NDAA approved. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across tens of thousands of cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more here .

