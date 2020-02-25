Irrigation Industry Expert Keith Schweiger Joins Calsense

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 35 years of irrigation industry experience, Keith Schweiger recently joined the Calsense team to help provide smart solutions for a thirsty world. Schweiger, whose experience ranges from sales to owning and operating an irrigation contracting firm, will manage technical sales in Colorado and Utah for the manufacturer of the highly-regarded CS3000 irrigation controller.

"We're excited to have Keith join our team," said Calsense President A. J. van de Ven. "He has a wide range of experience including distribution management and industry education. Keith's technical acumen and education background make him a valuable resource for our customers in the Mountain region."

Schweiger, who left SiteOne Landscape Supply as a Key Account Manager, is a certified Landscape Water Manager, Irrigation Designer, Landscape Irrigation Auditor, Irrigation Contractor, and Irrigation Technician. He speaks at regional conferences on irrigation matters and says his focus will be ongoing training and support of customers' sustainability initiatives.

"Calsense's business model is very different," said Schweiger, whose skills directly align with Calsense's mission of providing data intelligence, engaged education, and stewardship to achieve sustainable landscape irrigation. "Educating others is my strength."

Schweiger has taught with the Irrigation Association for 15 years, in addition to serving as the organization's Education Committee Chair.

"I want to help our customers connect the science of irrigation to the real world," said Schweiger, who holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Wisconsin.

Outside of work, Schweiger has contributed to the community as a Job Development Volunteer Instructor with the St. Patrick's Center and providing technical support to the University of Missouri Turf Research Farm.

About Calsense

Calsense is a partner with the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® program in promoting water efficient products and services. For more than 30 years, the company has contributed to providing a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps its clients conserve water, manage labor, and ultimately save money through smart irrigation. The company's industry-leading technology and support bridge the gap between irrigation designer, installer, landscape maintainer, and water manager to provide the support needed at each phase of a project. Customers partner with Calsense for a reliable system that provides long-term value. For more information, visit www.calsense.com.

