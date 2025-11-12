Irrigreen Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winner

EDINA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Irrigreen , the leader in efficient irrigation, announced today that the Irrigreen System with Smart Controller 3 was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2026 .

Irrigreen is the most precise sprinkler system on the market, using up to 50% less water than traditional systems. While traditional systems use dozens of overlapping sprinkler zones that waste gallons of water each day, a single Irrigreen head maps and precisely irrigates where needed, offering significant savings on rising water bills. Controlled from an app, five Irrigreen heads can replace a forty-head traditional system. Smart Controller 3 schedules water precisely where needed for optimal growth, leveraging live weather data to adapt to any climate on a hyper-local scale, ensuring efficient water use all year long.

"We're thrilled that Smart Controller 3, the intelligence hub of our comprehensive AI-powered lawn management platform, has been recognized by Good Housekeeping," said Shane Dyer, CEO and co-founder of Irrigreen. "This trusted source for homeowners has been testing products for over a century, and we are honored to be included as a 2026 Home Reno Award winner."

To view the full list of winners, visit goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2026 . To learn more about Irrigreen 3.0, Smart Controller 3, and receive an instant quote for an Irrigreen system, visit Irrigreen.com .

About Irrigreen

Irrigreen is the leader in smart irrigation, applying inkjet printing principles to landscape watering, saving people up to 50 percent on outdoor water usage. Engineered by a team of experts in precision spray technology, the company's groundbreaking system accurately places water only where it's needed, eliminating overspray and waste with fewer sprinkler heads. Each Irrigreen system blends powerful AI-driven software with expertly engineered hardware to automate landscape maintenance and transform outdated irrigation infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and Edina, Minnesota, Irrigreen is setting a new standard for intelligent, efficient, and environmentally responsible landscapes.

