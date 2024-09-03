IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces its results for Fiscal Year 2024, ended June 30, 2024

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 171,772 million, 8.8% higher than in 2023, driven by the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments.

The net result for fiscal year 2024 recorded a loss of ARS 23,054 million due mainly to the negative result due to changes in the fair value of investment properties.

Real tenant sales in Shopping Centers fell 4.5% in fiscal year 2024 compared to 2023 due to a first semester of growth and a second semester of contraction in economic activity. Occupancy remained high at 97.4%.

During the year we sold 3 floors of the "200 Della Paolera" building, the Suipacha 652/64 building, our 50% stake in Quality Invest S.A, owner of the San Martín property, and we bartered the Ezpeleta property in the district of Quilmes, Buenos Aires province. On the other hand, we signed a management trust contract at cost for the residential development of the "Del Plata" building, located in the heart of downtown Buenos Aires .

province. On the other hand, we signed a management trust contract at cost for the residential development of the "Del Plata" building, located in the heart of downtown . Subsequently, we acquired a property next to Alto Avellaneda shopping mall, with a built area of 32,660 sqm and potential for future expansion, and we launched an ambitious plan to develop residential projects in Argentina , among which Ramblas del Plata in Puerto Madero Sur stands out, formerly known as Costa Urbana.

, among which Ramblas del Plata in stands out, formerly known as Costa Urbana. We distributed dividends twice during the fiscal year for a total amount of ARS 119,000 million and repurchased our own shares to date for approximately 4.0% of the share capital, having invested ARS 29,674 million .

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2024

Income Statement 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Revenues 328,546 331,721 Consolidated Gross Profit 219,305 217,276 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (350,591) (182,590) Consolidated Result from Operations (190,695) (97,115) Result for the Period (23,054) 215,837





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (18,377) 213,076 Non-Controlling interest (4,677) 2,761





EPS (Basic) (24.77) 284.86 EPS (Diluted) (24.77) 259.85





Balance Sheet 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Current Assets 227,724 260,910 Non-Current Assets 2,014,041 2,382,939 Total Assets 2,241,765 2,643,849 Current Liabilities 274,913 281,329 Non-Current Liabilities 814,415 934,425 Total Liabilities 1,089,328 1,215,754 Non-Controlling Interest 73,792 82,965 Shareholders' Equity 1,152,437 1,428,095

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2024 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1H8Dd4q8Q0GGeefCRCREOw

Webinar ID: 997 6476 0393

Password: 743016

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

US: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.