IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended September 30, 2024

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Nov 06, 2024, 15:09 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 recorded a loss of ARS 109,135 million compared to a gain of ARS 250,538 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the loss recorded due to changes in the fair value of investment properties. This is an accounting effect that does not involve cash movements.
  • Real tenant sales in Shopping Centers recovered slightly compared to previous quarters, although they fell 12.1% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 41,116 million, in line with the same quarter of the previous year.
  • The average occupancy of the premium office portfolio rose to 97.9% in the quarter mainly due to the improvement in the occupancy of Dot Building.
  • The Hotels segment reduced its income and occupancy levels in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024 due to lower exchange competitiveness in Argentina.
  • During the quarter we acquired a property adjacent to the Alto Avellaneda shopping center for its future expansion for USD 12.2 million and subsequently, we sold an additional floor of the Della Paolera 261 building for USD 7.1 million.
  • On October 28, 2024, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of ARS 90,000 million (dividend yield 8%) and own shares in the portfolio, representing approximately 3.6% of the stock capital.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2025



Income Statement

09/30/2024

09/30/2023

Revenues

89,873

94,939

Consolidated Gross Profit

57,415

64,045

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

(225,499)

316,084

Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations

(187,584)

375,142

Result for the Period

(109,035)

250,538



Attributable to:

IRSA's Shareholders

(105,646)

238,061

Non-Controlling interest

(3,389)

12,477



EPS (Basic)

(145.92)

323.89

EPS (Diluted)

(145.92)

319.12



Balance Sheet

09/30/2024

06/30/2024

Current Assets

257,290

255,350

Non-Current Assets

2,029,205

2,258,362

Total Assets

2,286,495

2,513,712

Current Liabilities

313,785

308,258

Non-Current Liabilities

807,193

913,213

Total Liabilities

1,120,978

1,221,471

Non-Controlling Interest

75,902

82,744

Shareholders' Equity

1,165,517

1,292,241

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2024, was approximately USD 850 million. (74,689,314 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 11.38).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 9:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lu10OyeLSwynigZM4LyFeQ#

Webinar ID: 924 0981 1991

Password: 525894

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236
United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000
Chile:  +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

