IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a profit of ARS 15,436 million compared to a profit of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year.

compared to a profit of in the previous fiscal year. The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,471 million , 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year, driven by the segments of shopping malls and hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached ARS 13,903 million , increasing 10.1% in the period.

, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year, driven by the segments of shopping malls and hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached , increasing 10.1% in the period. Tenant real sales in shopping malls grew by 22.2% in the first semester of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 12,419 million , increasing by 50.5% in the period and the EBITDA margin grew to 78.6%.

, increasing by 50.5% in the period and the EBITDA margin grew to 78.6%. Occupancy in the rental segments grew in the quarter, reaching 93.9% in shopping malls, 83.8% in the premium office portfolio, and 71.4% in hotels.

On November 8, 2022 , the Company distributed to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 4,340 million , equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438.

, the Company distributed to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of , equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438. After closing, we issued Series XV and XVI Notes for the sum of USD 90 million . Funds will be used to cancel short-term liabilities.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2023

Income Statement 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Revenues 30,890 21,527 Consolidated Gross Profit 20,411 13,315 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (29,530) 43,731 Consolidated Result from Operations (17,422) 51,642 Result for the Period 15,436 49,712





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 15,090 50,105 Non-Controlling interest 346 (393)





EPS (Basic) 18.85 61.94 EPS (Diluted) 16.92 56.25





Balance Sheet 12/31/2022 06/30/2022 Current Assets 46,403 60,689 Non-Current Assets 442,829 472,666 Total Assets 489,232 533,355 Current Liabilities 56,329 123,656 Non-Current Liabilities 182,808 166,871 Total Liabilities 239,137 290,527 Non-Controlling Interest 15,769 15,557 Shareholders' Equity 250,095 242,828

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2022, was approximately USD 388 million. (81,089,539 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 4.78).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ymlPxyxdTkqZJxRoAuXajA

Webinar ID: 868 1139 3494

Password: 317213

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950

Israel: +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509

Brasil : +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

Estados Unidos: +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 5739304

