IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended December 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2026 recorded a gain of ARS 248,817 million, compared to a loss of ARS 53,896 million in the same period of 2025. This was mainly driven by gains from changes in the fair value of investment properties.

Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 147,190 million in the first half of 2026, increasing 4.9% compared to the same period of 2025.

Shopping malls revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew 4.2% and 2.0%, respectively, during the first half of fiscal year 2026 compared to the same period of 2025.

Occupancy of the premium office portfolio remained at 100% during the second quarter of the fiscal year, while the Hotels segment recorded an improvement in revenues and EBITDA.

During the quarter, we advanced infrastructure works at Ramblas del Plata, where two additional lots were swapped for a total of USD 11.8 million. We also acquired a property located in the Flores neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires for USD 6.8 million and continued progress on the development of the Distrito Diagonal project in La Plata.

On December 17, 2025, we issued Series XXIV Additional Notes in the international markets for an aggregate principal amount of USD 180 million, maturing in 2035. The proceeds will be used to repay existing indebtedness and finance investment projects.

On November 4, 2025, the Company distributed a cash dividend for ARS 173,788 million (10% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 6M FY 2026





Income Statement 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Revenues 292,081 279,069 Consolidated Gross Profit 181,665 172,242 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 185,712 (306,605) Consolidated Result from Operations 321,255 (197,039) Result for the Period 248,817 (53,896)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 235,486 (53,320) Non-Controlling interest 13,331 (1,576)





EPS (Basic) 310.26 (71.28) EPS (Diluted) 283.72 (71.28)





Balance Sheet 12/31/2025 06/30/2025 Current Assets 715,977 643,288 Non-Current Assets 3,463,183 3,199,351 Total Assets 4,179,160 3,842,639 Current Liabilities 330,613 387,265 Non-Current Liabilities 1,885,165 1,544,418 Total Liabilities 2,215,778 1,931,683 Non-Controlling Interest 108,670 107,622 Shareholders' Equity 1,963,382 1,910,956

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2025, was approximately USD 1,281 million. (77,419,015 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 16.54).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 9:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__kbGSZzDRXunm-_19dsLVQ

Webinar ID: 875 0628 1904

Password: 730538

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.