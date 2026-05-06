IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended March 31, 2026

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IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

May 06, 2026, 19:21 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to ARS 239,741 million, compared to ARS 46,497 million in the same period of the previous year, while Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 232,327 million in the first nine months of 2026, increasing 4.6% year-over-year, with solid performance across all three segments: shopping malls, offices, and hotels.
  • In the Shopping Malls segment, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively, during the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, driven by higher base rent and other fixed components.
  • We maintained 100% occupancy in our premium office portfolio during the third quarter, while the Hotels segment continued to show a recovery in revenue and EBITDA levels.
  • During the quarter, we launched a new 15,350 sqm GLA office building at Polo Dot (northern area of the City of Buenos Aires), which will expand and integrate the Zetta building, with Mercado Libre as the main tenant. We also continued advancing the construction of the Distrito Diagonal shopping mall in La Plata and the Del Plata building in downtown Buenos Aires.
  • During the quarter, we executed swap agreements for two new lots at Ramblas del Plata for USD 11.3 million and continued advancing infrastructure works at the plot, while awaiting project definition and the start of construction of the first buildings, expected in the next fiscal year.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
9M FY 2026

Income Statement

03/31/2026

03/31/2025

Revenues

464,366

445,596

Consolidated Gross Profit

290,319

272,310

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

30,231

(188,173)

Consolidated Result from Operations

238,531

(7,238)

Result for the Period

239,741

46,497



Attributable to:

IRSA's Shareholders

227,537

44,314

Non-Controlling interest

12,204

2,183



EPS (Basic)

297.05

59.80

EPS (Diluted)

283.71

54.31



Balance Sheet

03/31/2026

06/30/2025

Current Assets

715,873

704,028

Non-Current Assets

3,592,389

3,501,443

Total Assets

4,308,262

4,205,471

Current Liabilities

445,808

423,827

Non-Current Liabilities

1,824,205

1,690,248

Total Liabilities

2,270,013

2,114,075

Non-Controlling Interest

115,884

117,786

Shareholders' Equity

2,038,249

2,091,396

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2026, was approximately USD 1,314 million. (81,079,712 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 16.21).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:30 PM US Eastern Time / 5:30 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QLGhMBwxTJKfznXzvPKrqg

Webinar ID: 820 9524 3817

Password: 611121

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447, +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668, +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000, +1 646 931 3860, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000

Chile:  +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848, +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

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