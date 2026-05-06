IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended March 31, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to ARS 239,741 million, compared to ARS 46,497 million in the same period of the previous year, while Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 232,327 million in the first nine months of 2026, increasing 4.6% year-over-year, with solid performance across all three segments: shopping malls, offices, and hotels.

In the Shopping Malls segment, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively, during the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, driven by higher base rent and other fixed components.

We maintained 100% occupancy in our premium office portfolio during the third quarter, while the Hotels segment continued to show a recovery in revenue and EBITDA levels.

During the quarter, we launched a new 15,350 sqm GLA office building at Polo Dot (northern area of the City of Buenos Aires), which will expand and integrate the Zetta building, with Mercado Libre as the main tenant. We also continued advancing the construction of the Distrito Diagonal shopping mall in La Plata and the Del Plata building in downtown Buenos Aires.

During the quarter, we executed swap agreements for two new lots at Ramblas del Plata for USD 11.3 million and continued advancing infrastructure works at the plot, while awaiting project definition and the start of construction of the first buildings, expected in the next fiscal year.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2026

Income Statement 03/31/2026 03/31/2025 Revenues 464,366 445,596 Consolidated Gross Profit 290,319 272,310 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 30,231 (188,173) Consolidated Result from Operations 238,531 (7,238) Result for the Period 239,741 46,497





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 227,537 44,314 Non-Controlling interest 12,204 2,183





EPS (Basic) 297.05 59.80 EPS (Diluted) 283.71 54.31





Balance Sheet 03/31/2026 06/30/2025 Current Assets 715,873 704,028 Non-Current Assets 3,592,389 3,501,443 Total Assets 4,308,262 4,205,471 Current Liabilities 445,808 423,827 Non-Current Liabilities 1,824,205 1,690,248 Total Liabilities 2,270,013 2,114,075 Non-Controlling Interest 115,884 117,786 Shareholders' Equity 2,038,249 2,091,396

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2026, was approximately USD 1,314 million. (81,079,712 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 16.21).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:30 PM US Eastern Time / 5:30 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QLGhMBwxTJKfznXzvPKrqg

Webinar ID: 820 9524 3817

Password: 611121

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

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United States of America: +1 564 217 2000, +1 646 931 3860, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848, +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

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SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.