IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended September 30, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 recorded a gain of ARS 8,340 million compared to ARS 15,017 million in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a gain of ARS 14,736 million mainly due to higher results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties.



compared to in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a gain of mainly due to higher results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties. The result of discontinued operations recorded a loss of ARS 6,396 million as a result of the deconsolidation of the investment in Israel since September 30, 2020 .



as a result of the deconsolidation of the investment in since . On March 20 , as a consequence of the social, preventive and mandatory lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of shopping malls and hotels throughout the country took place. This impact has been reflected in the results of the first quarter of the year since the main shopping malls of the company, located in the city of Buenos Aires , opened their doors later, in October and the hotels remain closed.



, as a consequence of the social, preventive and mandatory lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of shopping malls and hotels throughout the country took place. This impact has been reflected in the results of the first quarter of the year since the main shopping malls of the company, located in the city of , opened their doors later, in October and the hotels remain closed. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 4,786 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, increasing 155.0% compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly explained by the Sales and Developments segment, whose EBITDA reached ARS 4,923 million due to sales made by our subsidiary IRSA Commercial Properties of the Bouchard 710 and the Boston Tower office buildings. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 92 million , which represents a 96% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.



in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, increasing 155.0% compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly explained by the Sales and Developments segment, whose EBITDA reached due to sales made by our subsidiary IRSA Commercial Properties of the Bouchard 710 and the Boston Tower office buildings. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached , which represents a 96% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year. After the end of the quarter, we completed an exchange of the Class I Notes for a nominal value of USD 181.5 million . The nominal value of the notes presented and accepted for exchange was approximately USD 178.5 million , which represents a 98.31% acceptance, through the participation of 6,571 orders.



. The nominal value of the notes presented and accepted for exchange was approximately , which represents a 98.31% acceptance, through the participation of 6,571 orders. As a subsequent event, we announced the distribution of a dividend in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales for the sum of ARS 484 million (0.002613 shares of IRSA PC per share of IRSA and 0.02613 per ADR of IRSA). The payment was effective on November 17 .

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2021

Income Statement 09/30/2020 09/30/2019 Revenues 1,609 4,487 Consolidated Gross Profit 512 2,805 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 24,089 12,349 Consolidated Profit from Operations 23,489 14,142 Result for the Period 8,340 15,017





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 6,615 4,509 Non-Controlling interest 1,725 10,508





EPS (Basic) 11.50 7.84 EPS (Diluted) 11.42 7.79





Balance Sheet 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 Current Assets 13,185 221,464 Non-Current Assets 187,230 453,746 Total Assets 200,415 675,210 Current Liabilities 30,050 154,360 Non-Current Liabilities 76,626 388,806 Total Liabilities 106,676 543,166 Non-Controlling Interest 23,364 70,544 Shareholders' Equity 93,739 132,044

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, with investments in the US, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2021 Results Conference Call on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/87592252437?pwd=NEJIN3NKSmYrd0dlVElKZlpOUjU4QT09

Webinar ID: 875 9225 2437

Password: 829611

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762

Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

United States of America: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

