IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces Results for the third quarter of FY 2018 Ended March 31, 2018

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period of FY 2018 was ARS 10,116 million ( ARS 2,140 million from Argentina Business Center and ARS 7,976 million from Israel Business Center), increasing by 35.0% compared to the same period of 2017 (14% of increase in Argentina Business Center and 44% in Israel Business Center).

We reached 98.6% occupancy in our shopping malls, 91.1% occupancy in our offices and 71.9% in our hotels' portfolio.

In Israel Business Center, we have sold during the quarter and subsequently, an additional 10% of Clal Insurance through two swap transactions. The stake of IDBD in Clal reduced to 34.8% of its stock capital.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

IIIQ18 ended March 31, 2018

Income Statement 03/31/2018 03/31/2017 (adjusted) Revenues 65,696 55,201 Consolidated Gross Profit 20,932 16,739 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 12,796 3,042 Consolidated Profit from Operations 18,691 6,814 Profit For the Period 11,290 6,506





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 9,405 3,784 Non-Controlling interest 1,885 2,722





EPS (Basic) 16,36 6,58 EPS (Diluted) 16,24 6,54





Balance Sheet 03/31/2018 06/30/2017 Current Assets 84,227 65,492 Non Current Assets 195,530 165,750 Total Assets 279,757 231,242 Current Liabilities 51,401 46,434 Non Current Liabilities 169,305 137,472 Total Liabilities 220,706 183,906 Non-Controlling Interest 28,400 21,472 Shareholders' Equity 59,051 47,336

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also develops residential subdivisions and apartments and owns three luxury hotels Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 76.6% indirect stake in Discount Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

