IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has filed its 20-F Form for FY 2023 ended June 30, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20-F Form for Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

Find below the link to read the 20-F:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/933267/000165495423013174/irsa_20f.htm

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country.

Investor Relations Department
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
www.irsa.com.ar
