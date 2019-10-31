IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has filed its 20F Form for FY 2019 ended June 30, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, today announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20F Form for Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 82.3% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

