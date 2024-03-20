IRVING'S "TOTAL ECLIPSE IN THE PARK" IS THE PLACE TO BE ON APRIL 8

Party features prime viewing of Great North American Eclipse, the world's largest edible moon pie, live music, food trucks and fun on Lake Carolyn

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a Great North American Eclipse party to eclipse all the rest? Look no further than Irving, Texas. The city sits squarely on the path of totality, enjoys a viewing-friendly climate, and is planning a party on the ground like no other – Total Eclipse in the Park.

Festival Fun at Levy Plaza in Irving, Texas

Located just outside of Dallas and right next door to DFW International Airport, Irving is one of the few cities in Texas and the nation that will experience nearly four minutes of "totality," or complete darkening of the sky as the moon passes over the sun on April 8. Spring weather in Irving is typically warm, mild and conducive to excellent eclipse watching. With Total Eclipse in the Park, the city is throwing a pre-, during-, and after party worthy of a once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon.

Total Eclipse in the Park will take place from 12 – 3 p.m. in two locations -- Levy Event Plaza on the shores of Irving's Lake Carolyn in the Las Colinas Urban Center, and Heritage Park.

At Levy Plaza in Las Colinas, party-goers can don a pair of complimentary eclipse glasses (required for viewing) and enjoy a slice of the world's largest edible moon pie made from scratch by Eduardo Alvarez, Executive Chef at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas. They can also rock out to live music by Vegas Stars, make sunflower crowns, take selfies at special stations, get "moon" butt sketches, visit the Celestial Sparkle Bar, and even gaze up at the skies from the unique vantage of a stand-up paddle board or paddle boat on Lake Carolyn. It's all free, but attendees must pre-register here. The Heritage Park event, which is also free but requires no pre-registration, will have a DJ, selfie stations, food trucks, free eclipse glasses while supplies last, and family-friendly activities.

Additional perks for purchase at Levy Plaza include out-of-this-world food truck fare, cosmic cocktails, pedal boat rides, and the chance to take in the eclipse from the water on an authentic Venetian gondola cruise, one of Irving's signature attractions.

One-hour gondola cruises during totality must be reserved in advance through Gondola Adventures. Totality Cruises will be available for booking from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. with rates starting at $225 for two people, including eclipse glasses, beverages, and chocolates. Extra amenities may be purchased online.

Additional gondola cruises and pedal boat rentals will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Gondola Adventures water activities booth at Levy Park. Each cruise will be approximately 20 minutes and $10 per person. Weather permitting, pedal boats, including swan and duck boats, may be rented for $40 per boat for 25 minutes. Payments on-site via Venmo, Zelle, or cash. And for those who want to add to the adventure, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals are available at the SUP Shack located near the Omni Las Colinas.

The partial eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. on April 8, with totality occurring between 1:40 and 1:44 p.m. The partial eclipse will end at 3:02 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to make a long weekend of it all, and to that end, several Irving hotels are offering special eclipse deals. Among them are the Omni Las Colinas' "Solarbration Package." and the Westin Irving's "Eclipse Retreat" which include eclipse glasses and special eclipse themed amenities.

To complement the eclipse experience, Irving offers a wide variety of world class dining and entertainment. On Saturday, April 6, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will present the Black Crowes "Happiness Bastards" tour. The studio album of the same name, set to drop March 15, features two serendipitously-named songs, "Dirty Cold Sun," and "Follow the Moon."

