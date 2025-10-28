Irwin W. Aronson Named to City & State PA's Fifty Over 50 Honorees

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that partner Irwin W. Aronson has been named to City & State Pennsylvania's Fifty Over 50 honorees. Aronson will be celebrated alongside other influential leaders in public service on October 28, 2025, at the DoubleTree in Center City Philadelphia.

Irwin W. Aronson

City & State Pennsylvania's Fifty Over 50 list recognizes professionals who are shaping the future through trailblazing work in the state's government sector. Honorees have included business leaders, senators, school board members, and legal advocates.

"I am proud to be recognized alongside some of our state's most influential leaders," said Aronson. "Hard-working people deserve to be treated with respect, and I have dedicated my career to ensuring that employers, judicial officers and public policy makers understand the needs of workers and treat them with the respect, dignity and consideration they deserve. It is an honor to serve as a workers' advocate, and I am grateful for the opportunity to stand with and for the people who contribute so much to our communities and our country."

Aronson is sought out for his experience in labor and employment law, employee benefit matters, and governmental affairs. Perhaps best known for his representation of large labor federations, he serves as general counsel to the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO and its regional affiliated Central Labor Councils. Aronson also serves as general counsel to the Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council and its affiliated Regional Councils.

With deep experience in municipal and public administrative agency law, Aronson regularly analyzes and drafts legislation. He interacts with local, state and federal governmental bodies on legislative matters ranging from fair labor standards, unemployment and workers' compensation, to housing and urban development, to elections and voting rights. He was instrumental in litigation challenging a Pennsylvania Voter ID law and in litigation that led to a landmark Pennsylvania Supreme Court opinion in 2018 that set a groundbreaking legal standard against partisan gerrymandering of voting districts.

Aronson has earned the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell in recognition of both competence and ethics and is consistently ranked among Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America. He was also named a Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in 2025 for his work in labor and employment litigation.

