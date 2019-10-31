Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) Giving the U.S. Battlefield Advantages

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) works its way into everyday life via industries like healthcare, finance and entertainment, governments around the world are increasingly investing in another of its applications: autonomous weapons systems. Many are already developing programs and technologies that they hope will give them an edge over their adversaries, creating mounting pressure for others to follow suite. These steps appear to mark the early stages of an AI arms race causing the development of military AI to accelerate worldwide. There are currently seven key players in the growing AI arms arena: the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, and South Korea. The U.S. of course is among the most active. In September 2018, the Pentagon committed to spend USD 2 billion over the next five years through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop [the] next wave of AI technologies…. Such as using artificial intelligence and machine learning to give ground-combat vehicles autonomous target capabilities. Active companies in the markets this week include Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF), FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR).

Of course, what the U.S. develops will be shared, in some way, with its allies and partners. Just last month in Defense.gov Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center said, Artificial intelligence will give the United States, its allies and its partners advantages that will expedite and better inform decision-making on the battlefield, reducing the risk of casualties and collateral damage and that within the next year or two, artificial intelligence will begin to be employed in warfighting operations.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) BREAKING NEWS: Hawkeye today released comments on the U.S. special operations raid that killed the Islamic State militant group's top terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was identified through a combination of A.I. facial recognition technology and DNA analysis.

The United States Special Operations Command's (SOCOM) use of A.I. facial recognition technology and DNA analysis assisted in reducing several high-risk factors associated with the mission. Military officials and personnel declared the mission a success, which were also backed up by live surveillance feeds used to inform national security advisers of Special Operations efforts.

The military operation comes at a critical point where technology will begin to play a role in differentiating U.S. military capabilities globally. Imaging technology and powerful camera systems are essential to subdue threats and identify possible terrorists. With the increased adoption of AI systems in the military sector, the industry will be even more capable of differentiating between high-risk factors and non-threats.

"We are pleased to see the military leveraging camera technology with the use of facial recognition software," said Corby Marshall, founder and chief executive officer of Hawkeye Systems. "Our recent CRADA agreement with the Department of Defense further exemplifies the necessity of AI-enabled camera systems, which not only improve training efficacy, but will also improve targeting, surveillance and recon for military leaders."

Hawkeye Systems' AXA camera system is equipped with volumetric capture and light field capture, which allows a wider field of view and superior real-time image processing capabilities. The AXA is intended to provide the military with a 360-degree, user-defined and customized, field of view in real-time that is exportable to multiple users or group outputs through various platforms simultaneously.

"Hawkeye's AXA technology adds data elements previously not present in raw data and provides an advanced framework to baseline AI for military personnel. This allows us to provide pristine data for analysis, which minimizes collateral damage and unintended causalities," Mr. Marshall added. "We also expect that our ability to provide virtual presence and AI-enabled holographic imaging will have various new applications, military and otherwise." Read this and more news for Hawkeye Systems at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hwke/



As an example of how AI could directly benefit warfighters, Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan noted that intelligence analysts sometimes view full-motion video for 12 hours a day. "It's very excruciating work and easy to make mistakes, and [it's] just not really conducive to decision-making." AI could help them," he said, because "a basic definition of AI is machines performing at or above the level of human performance." Still, he cautioned, using AI doesn't mean there won't be mistakes. "All humans are fallible, with or without AI," he said. "One of the JAIC's goals is getting AI out at speed and scale to benefit the warfighters," Shanahan said. AI funding is $89 million for the current fiscal year and $200 million for fiscal year 2020, which begins Oct. 1, he added.

Other recent developments in the markets this week include:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) - The Army Historical Foundation and Leidos (LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced that Leidos has contributed a total of $500,000 toward construction of the National Museum of the United States Army. At a ceremony in the Museum's Experiential Learning Center (ELC), Leidos presented a check for the final $300,000 of the company's contribution to the Museum's Capital Campaign. The Museum is being constructed at Fort Belvoir, Va. and will open to the public on June 4, 2020.

"Leidos' generosity will go a long way in helping us construct a permanent tribute to the 30 million men and women who have worn the U.S. Army uniform," said LTG Roger Schultz, USA-Ret., president of the Army Historical Foundation. "Roger and the team at Leidos clearly appreciate the value this magnificent Museum will have for both our Army and our nation. We are deeply grateful to them for making it possible for us to tell the history of the U.S. Army in the way it deserves to be told."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently announced that it was awarded a multi-million dollar contract to develop a VPH to simulate real-world equipment and battle conditions for NVESD. Using Cross Reality (XR) technologies, NVESD's objective is to better understand how soldiers react to the technology and evaluate its impact on their performance.

Holodecks are staging environments in which participants may engage with different virtual and real environments. Often used for training purposes, these technologies are also valuable for assessment and related applications similar to NVESDs. The knowledge products that will result from this applied research will support NVESD's future research and capabilities development to enhance soldier lethality. Kratos is an industry leader in developing highly immersive environments that combine digital, haptic and biological realities that go beyond virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR). he technology encompasses a wide spectrum of hardware and specialized software, including sensory interfaces, applications, and infrastructures, which enable content creation for VR, MR and AR environments.

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT.TO) (OTCQX: PTOTF) developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, will officially announce a new officer safety initiative at the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Chicago, Illinois at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

In addition to demonstrating the PATSCAN Platform at its booth #3950, the Company will introduce and demonstrate its new PATSCAN VRS-M (Mobile) concept. Thanks to its partnership with the University of North Dakota (UND), Patriot One will demonstrate the solution using a UND Police Department vehicle. The PATSCAN VRS-M is focused on police officer safety and is designed for installation in police or other public safety vehicles. The solution offers three alert solutions for police. The first capability is threat detection with real-time alerts to responding law enforcement personnel and their dispatch centers, with a focus around preventing ambush attacks on officers working in and around their vehicles. The second capability of the PATSCAN VRS-M will be to alert of potential traffic collisions due to lane drift of passing vehicles, while officers are conducting traffic stops. The third capability of the video recognition solution will be for BOLO/LPR alerts. The automatic BOLO/LPR system will search license plates visible to the camera and then alert the officer when an identification has been made.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that its Boson®-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Veoneer, a tier-one automotive supplier, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.

The Veoneer system will be the first in the industry to include multiple thermal sensing cameras that provide both narrow and wide field-of-view capabilities to enhance the safety of self-driving vehicles. Thermal sensing cameras excel in driving situations where other sensor technologies are challenged, including low-visibility and high-contrast conditions such as: nighttime, shadows, dusk, or sunrise; while facing direct sun or headlight glare; and in challenging weather conditions including fog and environmental conditions such as smoke. When combined with analytics, thermal sensing cameras can help detect and classify a broad range of common roadway objects and are especially adept at detecting people and other living things, what AVs want to avoid most.

