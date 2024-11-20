Is China's accelerated pace of technological innovation targeted at the U.S.?

The goal of China's accelerating technological innovation is to enhance national competence, drive high-quality economic development, safeguard national security, and cope with changes in the international community.

Since China's reform and opening-up practices in 1978, the country has considered technology to be its primary productive force, and its input in technology has been above the average levels of developing countries for years. Relying on such significant investment, China has formed the most comprehensive industrial chains in the world. Standing in the tide of a new round of technological revolution, China hopes to steer its ship in the tide by investing more in science and technology, which will further drive its economy to restructure towards higher-quality development. Chinese tech forerunners Huawei and DJI can be viewed as representatives of this cause.

External pressure has made China more aware of the significance of technological independence, and it's natural for China to seek to alleviate the influence by speeding up technological innovation.

