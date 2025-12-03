IS Decisions makes it easier to protect the identity the world runs on with UserLock 13.0

"It's an unsexy thing for a tech founder to say, but most of the world still runs on Active Directory," said François Amigorena, CEO and Founder of IS Decisions. "UserLock 13.0 is about making that reality easier to secure. Helping IT teams protect the identities they already rely on, without disrupting the systems that keep business running. This update is a direct result of our 25-year mission: to listen to the Active Directory community and deliver pragmatic security for the identity infrastructure the world runs on."

The result is day-to-day security that's so simple, even the C-suite could (almost) do it.

Navigation that fits the way you work

Navigation now better reflects how administrators actually work. Resources are easier to find, policies simpler to configure, and less noise to monitor, all from a layout that puts the most important information front and center.

A clearer view of Active Directory

UserLock 13.0 gives teams eyes on their Active Directory environment, directly in the console. Dedicated pages for users, groups, organizational units, and machines make it easy to recognize relationships, prevent configuration errors, and close security gaps.

Faster access policy setup

A new step-by-step policy wizard guides rule creation with inline explanations for each option, including single sign-on (SSO). Configuration is faster, clearer, and more reliable, helping teams see what rules are in place and quickly set up new ones.

Visibility and control over admin actions

A new Admin Actions panel tracks every admin operation in real time, with full traceability for audits and troubleshooting. Administrators gain a single view of what's happening, who initiated it, and when, for complete accountability at a glance.

Stronger security with certificate-based authentication

UserLock 13.0 introduces certificate-based authentication to strengthen identity authentication. UserLock SSO now validates user certificates from the organization's trusted Certificate Authority, while UserLock Anywhere adds machine certificate authentication as a modern, secure alternative to NTLM. Together, these enhancements bring stronger zero-trust verification and future-ready protection across the on-prem and hybrid AD environment.

Maintaining policies automatically on off-LAN machines

The new UserLock Anywhere Cloud (Relay API) extends full visibility and control to off-LAN machines. Now admins can maintain UserLock policies even without IIS or a VPN using encrypted, outbound-only communication through IS Decisions' Azure-hosted relay. Available in beta with UserLock 13.0, this feature will continue to evolve through feedback from early adopters.

Meeting modern security challenges with on-premises control

As organizations navigate hybrid identity challenges, IS Decisions remains committed to allowing teams to securely choose on-premises deployment and data sovereignty. UserLock leaves organizations in full control over authentication data, with no reliance on external cloud identity services.

This approach minimizes exposure to external threats, supports tight compliance requirements, and allows organizations to maintain autonomy over their IT environment.

"For many organizations, hybrid identity is here to stay," said Christopher Bunn, General Director at IS Decisions. "But teams don't need to rebuild everything to be secure. They need tools that make what they already have simpler, clearer, and more resilient."

Availability

UserLock 13.0 is available today as a free upgrade for all current customers with an active subscription license.

To start a free trial or schedule a custom demo, visit www.isdecisions.com/en/userlock.

About IS Decisions

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Biarritz, France, IS Decisions provides simple, effective solutions that help organizations manage and secure access to their Windows and Active Directory environments. Over 3,400 organizations across 120+ countries and every sector, including finance, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, SMBs and global enterprises, rely on IS Decisions to strengthen Active Directory security without adding complexity. With UserLock, our mission is straightforward: to protect the identity the world runs on.

