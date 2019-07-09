Is driving the new meditation?

"What I remember most are those precious times I fired up my car with no particular place to go and no precise timetable, owing my punctuality to no one and my presence only to myself," auto journalist Jack Baruth writes in a new book on the relationship many Americans see between the cars they love and their peace of mind.

The book, titled "Never Stop Driving: A Better Life Behind the Wheel," features essays and musings on the driving life by the nation's leading automotive journalists and an array of celebrity car fans, including Jay Leno, host of "Jay Leno's Garage," racing legend Mario Andretti, actor Patrick Dempsey and others.

Why this book now?

"The book is essentially a love letter to the art and act of driving," says Larry Webster, the editor and lead author of the book. "With driverless cars on the horizon, it's worth celebrating the fact that for many people there are enormous benefits to simply taking a drive in the country or getting dirty under the hood."

Packed with glorious photos and provocative writing, "Never Stop Driving: A Better Life Behind the Wheel," retails for $26.99 and is now available through The Shop by Hagerty and through retailers nationwide. All proceeds from books purchased through The Shop by Hagerty will fund driver's education scholarships for young drivers through Hagerty's "License to the Future" initiative.

The book is a part of Hagerty's ongoing mission to Save Driving in the coming age of autonomy and make sure that people who choose to continue to drive themselves always have a share of the road.

"People who love cars aren't against driverless cars, far from it. They're going to do a lot of good for society," says Webster. "But we do want to protect something that also means a lot, and that's driving yourself when you want to. I hope we never lose that. That's what the Save Driving campaign is all about."

The campaign's goal is to organize and give voice to at least 6 million car enthusiasts by 2025 under the Hagerty Drivers Club banner. To join, visit www.hagerty.com/drivers-club.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand dedicated to the love and protection of driving, and the world's largest provider of specialty insurance to vintage vehicle enthusiasts. Hagerty is home to:

Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community for automotive enthusiasts.

The Hagerty Valuation Tool, the gold standard for classic vehicle current values and market trend insights.

MotorsportReg.com, North America's largest motorsport membership and event management system.

largest motorsport membership and event management system. Hagerty, the magazine, which is among the highest circulation car magazines in the country.

"The Barn Find Hunter," one of the most popular automobile focused shows on YouTube with nearly 700,000 subscribers.

Hagerty Plus, the industry's most comprehensive roadside service.

DriveShare, the nation's only peer-to-peer classic vehicle rental marketplace.

For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

http://www.hagerty.com

