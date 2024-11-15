Is "RMB internationalization" equivalent to "de-dollarization"?

News provided by

China.org.cn

Nov 15, 2024, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on RMB internationalization:

The internationalization of the RMB is not equivalent to "de-dollarization", and the change in the two currencies' status in the international context is not co-relevant.

Continue Reading
Is "RMB internationalization" equivalent to "de-dollarization"?
Is "RMB internationalization" equivalent to "de-dollarization"?

According to the rankings released by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), the U.S. dollar remains the most popular currency in the world, with its payment share accounting for 47.08%, substantially more than other payment currencies.

In recent years, the RMB has become more internationalized. The change has something to do with the deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN countries and the Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, which spurred the need for transactions, investment and financing using the RMB. What's more, global business entities' need to manage risks arising from the complicated international landscape which also facilitated the internationalization of the RMB. In 2023, cross-border RMB settlements reached 52.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24%. The increasingly internationalized RMB embodies China's vitality in high-level opening-up, while driving the balance of payments between China and the U.S. to a rebalance.

China Mosaic

http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/index.htm 

Is "RMB internationalization" equivalent to "de-dollarization"?

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2024-11/15/content_117548339.htm 

SOURCE China.org.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Is decoupling an option for China and the U.S.?

Is decoupling an option for China and the U.S.?

A news report by China.org.cn on China-US relations: Decoupling between China and the U.S. is not an option. Objectively put, the Chinese economy and ...
What has the past 45 years brought to China and the U.S.?

What has the past 45 years brought to China and the U.S.?

A news report by China.org.cn on China-U.S. relations: What has the past 45 years brought to China and the U.S.? https://youtu.be/Xhm93nWt-bI In the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics