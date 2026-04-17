Is Your Europe Trip at Risk? What the Iran War's Jet Fuel Shortage Means for Travelers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the head of the International Energy Agency announced that Europe has about six weeks of jet fuel remaining, with possible flight cancellations on the horizon if oil supplies remain blocked through the Strait of Hormuz.

With summer travel quickly approaching, millions of Americans with trips booked to Europe may be concerned about what this could mean for their itineraries and finances if flights are canceled. Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance comparison platform, breaks down what travelers need to know.

If You Have A European Trip Booked, Understand Your Airline Passenger Rights

If an airline cancels your flight, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to refund the entire cost of your flight, regardless of the reason, as long as you don't accept another benefit such as a travel voucher.

While you can recoup the cost of your flight, other prepaid, nonrefundable trip expenses that may be impacted, such as hotels, tours, or rental cars, are not the airline's responsibility to pay.

If you cancel your trip proactively, before your flight is canceled, you would forfeit your right to a refund.

How Travel Insurance Can Cover Your Gaps

Standard trip cancellation and interruption coverage can reimburse non-refundable trip costs outside of airfare, but only for specific covered reasons. Flight cancellations due to lack of jet fuel or route suspensions would not likely be covered under most standard policies.

However, there is a travel insurance upgrade, Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), which is meant for exactly this kind of uncertainty. Since early March, Squaremouth has seen a 27% surge in CFAR interest amid global instability. This is no surprise, as the benefit offers travelers the most peace of mind if they want the option to cancel their trip, and reimburses up to 75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, regardless of the cancellation reason.

Trip Delay coverage may also be an option to recoup the cost of meals, accommodations, and catch-up transportation if a significant delay leaves travelers stranded.

Why CFAR is Your Safest Bet, If You Buy On Time

It's important to understand that CFAR must be purchased as an add-on to a comprehensive plan, versus a standalone benefit, and you typically have 14-21 days from your initial trip deposit to purchase before you lose eligibility.

"With each new global disruption, we're noticing that travelers are unfortunately searching too late for protection, and they are unable to purchase add-ons like CFAR that provide the flexibility they hoped for," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "If you have a trip to Europe coming up this summer, and you haven't reviewed your policy, or don't have one, don't wait. The right coverage can mean the difference between recovering your investment and absorbing the entire loss."

What Travelers Should Do Now

If you already have travel insurance, confirm your trip cancellation covered reasons and trip delay benefits with your provider.

If your airline cancels your flight, request a full cash refund and do not accept vouchers or rebooking before comparing the options.

If you are looking to buy a policy now, utilize a travel insurance marketplace to compare plans, such as Squaremouth.com, and act quickly to ensure eligibility for key benefits like CFAR.

Learn more about airline passenger rights and explore CFAR coverage options at Squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

Contact

Lauren McCormick

Manager, Public Relations & Social Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth