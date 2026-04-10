Americans Are Rethinking European Travel This Spring - Here's Where They're Going Instead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Historically, April marks the start of the European travel season for many Americans. However, Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace, is seeing a different picture emerge this spring.

According to Squaremouth's data, Americans are reconsidering where they're traveling to, spending more than normal traveling within the U.S, and seeking extra protection for international trips.

A Deeper Look at Spring's Travel Trends

Travelers are choosing safer, more politically neutral destinations this year.

Countries traditionally viewed as politically neutral, such as the Netherlands, Ireland, and Norway, are seeing an increase in demand this spring.

In contrast, the UK, which has seen heightened scrutiny over crime concerns, and Iceland, whose decline may be a result of the broader geopolitical attention on its neighbor, Greenland, are falling in popularity.

Domestic trip costs are climbing for travelers staying closer to home.

Travelers who are choosing to stay within the U.S., rather than taking a European vacation, are spending significantly more on their trips this year.

Domestic trip costs for April and May have grown by 20% year-over-year, increasing from $4,290 on average in 2025 to $5,124 in 2026.

This data may suggest that Americans are investing the funds saved by staying in the states and putting them toward more elevated experiences closer to home.

European-bound travelers are prioritizing flexible trip benefits.

For those Americans heading to Europe, nearly 20% more researched Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage compared to last year.

CFAR allows travelers to cancel their trip for reasons not typically covered by standard policies, such as military action or airspace closures, government shutdowns, or fear of traveling, and reimburses up to 75% of their prepaid, non-refundable trip costs.

Of the travelers interested in CFAR coverage for their European vacations, 26% did not qualify to purchase it because they missed the benefit's eligibility window. Typically, CFAR is only available for purchase within the first 21 days after a traveler's initial trip deposit.

Why Travel Insurance Matters

Whether traveling abroad or staying closer to home, the financial risk of canceling a trip has never been higher. With domestic trip costs up 20% year-over-year and an increase in events that fall outside standard cancellation coverage, like military action, airspace closures, and government shutdowns, Cancel For Any Reason coverage should be a serious consideration for any traveler this spring.

"The variety of global risks we're seeing right now is driving a lot of the interest in CFAR," says Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "It gives travelers a level of flexibility that standard policies simply won't offer."

To compare policies and explore CFAR coverage options, visit Squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

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SOURCE Squaremouth