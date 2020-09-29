Is Your Name Orlando? Frontier Airlines Wants To Give You A Free Flight To Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines and Visit Orlando have teamed up to make it easier than ever for consumers who #LoveOrlando to visit the country's favorite vacation destination. The consumer promotion includes the opportunity for individuals with 'Orlando' as their first or last name to fly for free* to Orlando in October, plus sale fares for everyone else to visit the spectacular Central Florida destination for as low as $39**. Additionally, now through Oct. 5, 2020 Frontier is accepting entries for a one-of-a-kind prize package that includes a four-night hotel stay at a Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive plus activities at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, Icon Park and TopGolf Orlando and an Enterprise rental car. Follow this link to enter.

"Like the hashtag says, we '#LoveOrlando' and are thrilled to partner with Visit Orlando to welcome new and returning visitors to the mecca for family fun and entertainment," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines. "Frontier proudly offers the most nonstop routes of any airline to Orlando International Airport and is the airline of choice for vacationing families and friends looking for an affordable travel option. Plus, we can't wait to welcome all the folks named 'Orlando' on flights to their namesake destination."

This fall, Orlando debuted new ways to celebrate Halloween and seasonal food festivals with creative social distances measures – drive-thru events, virtual lines and limited capacity – at the destination's world-famous theme parks and attractions. Orlando's mild fall temperatures paired with open-air adventures at our theme parks, ecotourism experiences and expansive resorts with incredible pools, offer safe and fun options for all ages. Visit Orlando invites visitors past and present to share their favorite moments from Orlando vacations on social channels using #LoveOrlando. Visit Orlando may even feature some of the best posts.

*About the People Named 'Orlando' Fly Free Offer:

Individuals with the first or last name 'Orlando' are eligible to receive a $250 Frontier Airlines travel voucher for a free (up to the $250 covered by the voucher) flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) between Oct. 13-20, 2020. Those who meet the above requirements and would like to travel during the eligible dates, must complete an entry form at this link. The entry period begins Sept. 29, 2020 and concludes at 11:59 p.m. MT on Oct. 5, 2020. Frontier airlines will then contact entrants to confirm eligibility and provide the flight voucher upon such confirmation.

About the Sweepstakes Prize Package:

The four-night sweepstakes prize package trip for four people includes round-trip airfare to Orlando provided by Frontier Airlines, a four-night hotel stay at a Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and a bundle of local activities at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Icon Park and TopGolf Orlando and an Enterprise rental car. For full prize details, sweepstakes terms and conditions and to enter to win, visit: https://experiences.wyng.com/redirect/?experience=5f6e3b1bd8fe8d00aff817a3&media=Press%20Release

**About the Fare Sale Offer:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 1, 2020. Fares are valid for nonstop domestic travel in select markets, to/from Orlando, Monday through Thursday and Saturday, through Feb. 10, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 20-25, 27-30, 2020; Dec. 16, 2020 – Jan. 4, 2021; Jan. 14-18, 2021. Additional blackouts to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico apply Jan. 5-13, 2021. A 21-day advance purchase applies.

Fares are one-way, non-refundable, and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.

Fare(s) shown includes all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

Tickets purchased at FlyFrontier.com must be paid for at the time the reservation is made. All reservations are non-refundable and non-transferable. You may request a full refund up to 24 hours after the time of purchase, if the purchase is made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to your flight's departure. After the 24-hour period, if you cancel a non-refundable ticket, a fee of up to $119 per passenger will be charged. Changes or cancellations made to itineraries will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. The value of the cancelled ticket may be applied toward the purchase of a future ticket for 90 days after cancellation. The ticket may be canceled and refunded at the My Trips section on FlyFrontier.com.

Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets (s) and all monies will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage (https://www.flyfrontier.com/travel-information/baggage/) and advance seat assignments (https://www.flyfrontier.com/travel-information/seating-options/) are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. Fares include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Some markets do not offer daily service. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Unless otherwise indicated, all flights are operated by Frontier Airlines. Other restrictions may apply.

A complete list of routes included in the sale and corresponding fares is available at: https://www.flyfrontier.com/deals/sales/mcosale

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier's seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline's average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines' 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline's Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With over 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. Frontier has also taken numerous steps to ensure customer health and safety while flying.

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

The Orlando Destination

Home to seven of the world's top theme parks, Orlando is the country's No. 1 favorite family vacation destination and Theme Park Capital of the World®. Visitors create cherished memories with friends and family by immersing in the open-air adventures and lands of legendary theme parks from Disney, Universal and SeaWorld; relaxing at world-class water parks; soaring on outdoor thrill rides; exploring activities in nature; and dining al fresco at award-winning restaurants. With 450 hotels, Orlando offers a wide range of lodging choices, from wide-open expansive resorts to uniquely themed boutique hotels, many with elaborate pools featuring waterfalls, lagoons, water parks and even lazy rivers. Home to the most recognized travel brands in the world, Orlando's theme parks, attractions, hotels and other businesses have developed comprehensive safety measures and worked closely with medical experts to create safe travel experiences. Please note that Orange County requires the use of face masks in public places.

