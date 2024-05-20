Orlando Summer Savings: Up to 30% off Resorts and Attractions

New Attractions and Seasonal Events Create New Reasons to Plan an Orlando Summer Getaway

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando – the Theme Park Capital of the World – introduces dozens of summer deals for travelers, new theme park additions and attractions, star-studded soccer and cultural festivals. Ranked as the must-visit U.S. city by AAA and a top fun destination by WalletHub, Orlando offers summer vacation excitement for all budgets.

"Orlando is the ideal summer destination with plenty of deals and new reasons to visit this year," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "And because we know an Orlando vacation can be complex, Visit Orlando offers free vacation planning services through our website to help travelers create unforgettable vacation memories."

Save up to 30% on deals at VisitOrlando.com/summer-deals. Sign up for Visit Orlando's free, personalized Vacation Planning Service at VisitOrlando.com/plan.

SUMMER DEALS

Theme Parks and Attractions

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks: 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket from $94 per day.

theme parks: 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket from per day. Universal Orlando Resort theme parks: Play 4 Days Ticket from $67 per day.

theme parks: Play 4 Days Ticket from per day. SeaWorld Orlando: Save up to 50% on admission.

Save up to 50% on admission. Legoland Florida Resort: $29 children's tickets.

Hotels

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels : 30% off at select resorts for stays of five nights or more.

: 30% off at select resorts for stays of five nights or more. Universal Orlando Resort Hotels : 20% off stays four nights or more; 30% off a 3-park, 5-night vacation package for select resorts.

: 20% off stays four nights or more; 30% off a 3-park, 5-night vacation package for select resorts. Conrad Orlando : 20% of stays at the waterside retreat with dedicated butler service.

: 20% of stays at the waterside retreat with dedicated butler service. Marriott's Grand Vista, Marriott's Cypress Harbour Villas, Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas or Sheraton Vistana Villages Resort Villas :10% off 3-night stays, 15% off 4-night stays and 20% off five or more nights.

or :10% off 3-night stays, 15% off 4-night stays and 20% off five or more nights. Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando: 10% off 2-night stays, 15% off 3-night stays or 20% off stays four nights or more.

NEW: THEME PARKS AND BEYOND

Walt Disney World Resort : Disney Dreams That Soar : A nighttime drone spectacle. Meet Joy from Pixar's 'Inside Out' at Disney's Hollywood Studios : Starting June 10 from "Inside Out 2." Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom : A musical journey inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" opens June 28 . Star Tours: The Adventures Continue at Disney's Hollywood Studios : Now featuring characters from "Ahsoka," "Andor" and "The Mandalorian."

: Universal Orlando Resort : CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – a nighttime lagoon show debuts June 14 at Universal Studios Florida; Hogwarts Always – a castle projection show debuts June 14 at Universal Islands of Adventure; and Universal's largest daytime parade, Universal Mega Movie Parade , debuts July 3 at Universal Studios Florida. Dreamworks Land opens June 14 at Universal Studios Florida, featuring characters from Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls; Trollercoaster; and more.

: Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando : Indoor/outdoor launch coaster features snowmobile-inspired cars racing up to 43 mph, ending in the park's penguin habitat.

at : Indoor/outdoor launch coaster features snowmobile-inspired cars racing up to 43 mph, ending in the park's penguin habitat. Tassie's Underwater Twist at Aquatica Orlando : A waterslide journey through Australia's Shark Bay seagrass meadow.

at : A waterslide journey through Shark Bay seagrass meadow. "Life" at Orlando Science Center: New exhibit featuring three distinctive habitats with 300 animals.

SPECIAL SUMMER EVENTS

Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando: Dance parties, culinary delights and live entertainment. Weekends through June 2 .

Dance parties, culinary delights and live entertainment. Weekends through . AquaGlow at Aquatica Orlando: Nighttime event with DJ dance parties and more. Select nights through Aug. 31 .

Nighttime event with DJ dance parties and more. Select nights through . Viva La Música at SeaWorld Orlando : A Latin festival with music, international flavors, and more. Weekends June 1-30 .

: A Latin festival with music, international flavors, and more. Weekends . Summer BRICK Party at LEGOLAND Florida Resort : All-new shows, costumed characters and bricktastic fun. Select dates through Aug. 11 .

: All-new shows, costumed characters and bricktastic fun. Select dates through . ¡Celebración Encanto! at EPCOT : A summer sing-along event. June 10 to Sept. 6 .

: A summer sing-along event. . The Lion King 30th Anniversary Celebration at Disney's Animal Kingdon : Celebrate with food, characters and more. June 30 to Sept. 6 .

: Celebrate with food, characters and more. . Orlando Fringe: The longest-running fringe theater festival with live entertainment from fringe artists. June 27-30 .

The longest-running fringe theater festival with live entertainment from fringe artists. . Bands, Brew & BBQ at SeaWorld Orlando: Weekends from July 6 to Aug. 25 .

SUMMER OF SOCCER EVENTS

Camping World Stadium hosts Allstate Continental Clásico ( June 12 ), featuring team USA vs. 5-time World Cup champion Brazil .

( ), featuring team vs. 5-time World Cup champion . Three-time reigning Premier League champions Manchester City faces Barcelona in an FC Series friendly at Camping World Stadium ( July 30 ).

faces in an FC Series friendly at Camping World Stadium ( ). Orlando is one of 14 U.S. host cities for 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, with matches Chile v. Canada ( June 29 ) and Bolivia v. Panama ( July 1 ) at Camping World Stadium.

with matches v. Canada ( ) and Bolivia v. Panama ( ) at Camping World Stadium. MLS's Orlando City SC plays in 2024 Leagues Cup vs. CF Montreal ( July 26 ) and Liga MX's Atlético de San Luis ( Aug. 4 )

plays in vs. ( ) and ( ) Orlando City SC and NWSL's Orlando Pride play regular season home matches at INTER&Co Stadium.

