IS4S Inducted into Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IS4S was inducted into the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame at a ceremony on February 28 at the Bryant Center in Tuscaloosa, becoming just the 36th Alabama-based corporation to receive such an honor.

The Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame was established in 1987 by governor proclamation with the intent to honor, preserve, and perpetuate "the outstanding accomplishments and contributions of individuals, projects, and corporations/institutions that have brought and continue to bring significant recognition to the State of Alabama." The Engineering Hall of Fame is directed by a 20-member board, and is overseen by engineering schools from across the state, including Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Tuskegee University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and the University of South Alabama.

According to Milton Davis, chairman of the board of directors: "The Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame represents the very best of what engineering contributes to our State—innovation, leadership, and a commitment to improving the lives of all Alabamians. To be inducted is to join a distinguished group of individuals, corporations, and projects whose work has strengthened our economy, advanced our communities, and elevated the engineering profession. It is an honor that reflects not only remarkable achievement, but a lasting, positive impact on Alabama's future."

The 2026 class includes seven individual inductees, and IS4S as the lone corporation added to the Hall of Fame this year. IS4S was nominated by the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University.

"Each year, Auburn's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering submits nominations of accomplished alumni and corporations who greatly impact our state and our nation for induction into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame," said Mario Eden, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. "This year, it was our honor to put forward Integrated Solutions for Systems for this year's Hall of Fame class, as IS4S has been an ardent employer of Auburn Engineering graduates, a trusted partner, and a company whose mission is the safety and security of the American people. We are extremely proud of our friends at IS4S for this deserving honor."

In his acceptance speech, Glenn Rolader, IS4S president and CEO, described the close relationship IS4S and Auburn University have built together: "I believe IS4S and Auburn are the model of how universities and industry in the country should work together to serve our nation."

Founded in 2008, IS4S has grown into a dynamic engineering and management company of more than 400 employee-owners. Today, the company supports hundreds of government and commercial customers across the United States, leading prime contracts and supporting major efforts as an employee-owned, operated, and controlled small business.

"We've grown tremendously, from Ohio down to Florida, from Georgia all the way to California. But we remain an Alabama company," said Rolader. "Over half our employees come from Alabama. Half were educated in the Alabama college system and still live in the state. We have four offices in Auburn, three in Opelika, two offices in Huntsville where we're headquartered, and we just opened our North Alabama Range for energetics testing near Hackleburg. Joining the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor. We're proud to represent our home state on a national level."

