ISA Announces 2025 Society Leadership

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced its Society leadership for the term beginning 1 January 2025. Members of the Executive Board include:

President: Scott Reynolds , Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company

, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company President-elect Secretary: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell

Past President: Prabhu Soundarrajan , Kingston Capital

, Kingston Capital Treasurer: Ardis Bartle , Apex Measurement and Controls

, Apex Measurement and Controls CEO and Executive Director: Claire Fallon , International Society of Automation

, International Society of Automation Dr. Soloman Almadi , Saudi Aramco

, Saudi Aramco Marco Ayala , MITRE

, MITRE Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental

Alexa Burr , National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Francisco Diaz-Andreu , Repsol

, Repsol Nick Erickson , AWC, Inc.

, AWC, Inc. Colleen Goldsborough , CPSC, United Electric Supply

, CPSC, United Electric Supply Sherry LaBonne , Rockwell Automation

, Rockwell Automation David Lee , C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services

, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services Robert M. Lee , Dragos

, Dragos Edward Naranjo

Mary Riedel , Martin Control Systems, Inc.

, Martin Control Systems, Inc. Megan Samford , Schneider Electric

, Schneider Electric Sujata Tilak , Ascent Intellimation

, Ascent Intellimation Jeff Winter , Critical Manufacturing

These individuals have demonstrated their strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the Society plays in the future of the automation community.

"I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to ISA leadership," said Mr. Reynolds. "I am delighted to see such a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our Society serves. I look forward to working with this group to continue the growth trajectory of ISA and empower our global community of automation professionals."

Nominations for Executive Board are accepted annually from 1 January to 15 February. For more information, visit https://www.isa.org/about-isa/leadership/nominations-and-election-process.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

