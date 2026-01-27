ISA Elevates Eight Members to Fellow

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — congratulates the eight individuals elevated to the distinguished grade of ISA Fellow in 2026.

John Cusimano

Armexa

For pioneering cybersecurity integration in industrial automation, leading ISA/IEC 62443 standards and advancing education and best practices in control systems and cybersecurity through community leadership.

Sarah Fluchs

Admeritia GmbH

For pioneering cybersecurity integration into industrial automation engineering, leading influential standards efforts and bridging the gap between control engineering and cybersecurity through groundbreaking research, tools and international community leadership.

Ramachandra Kerur

Sunlux Technovations Pvt Ltd

For pioneering high-reliability automation and fault-tolerant control systems for defense, space, metro and industry, enabling safe, uninterrupted operations in critical environments, impacting over 100 space and industrial missions.

Rao Mannepalli

Leidos

For pioneering leadership and sustained contributions in the development of advanced aerospace technologies and systems, including missiles, launch vehicles and weapons systems, significantly advancing national defense and space exploration.

Andrew McDonald

FutureofManufacturing LLC

For pioneering a standard communication language for packaging machinery, and championing standards and innovation in the digitalization of manufacturing through the application of advanced technologies.

Glenn Anthony Merrell

Industrial Control Systems Security

For exceptional contributions to the field of, and global recognition for, industrial control systems security, training, automation and control systems, critical infrastructure protection and global advancement of standards, security workforce development.

Eloise L. Roche

SIS-TECH Solutions, LP

For significant contributions to the process industries functional safety in safety instrumented system technology through development of guidance, standards, training courses, publications and presentations.

Constantino Seixas Filho

Accenture

For pioneering control and automation engineering education and advancing remote operations center implementation across Brazil, significantly shaping the growth and professionalization of the automation field in Latin America.

The esteemed Fellow member grade is one of ISA's highest honors, recognizing only those Senior Members who have made exceptional contributions to the automation profession, in practice or in academia. "ISA is honored to recognize these outstanding achievers whose remarkable contributions have advanced the automation industry," said Ashley Weckwerth, ISA president. "We thank everyone who submitted nominations and congratulate those being elevated to Fellow. It is a privilege to recognize their accomplishments."

Congratulations to ISA's class of 2026 Fellows. Nominations for 2027 will open in June 2026.

About ISA

