ISA Announces 2026 Society Leadership

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced its Society leadership for the term beginning 1 January 2026. Members of the Executive Board include: 

  • President: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell
  • President-elect Secretary: Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol
  • Past President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company    
  • Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls 
  • CEO: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation 
  • Francisco Alférez Canales, Tetra Pak
  • Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco 
  • Marco Ayala, ABS Consulting
  • Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental 
  • Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc. 
  • Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply 
  • Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation 
  • David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services 
  • Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc. 
  • Megan Samford, Schneider Electric 
  • Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation 
  • Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing 

 These individuals have demonstrated their strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the Society plays in the future of the automation community. 

"I am honored to welcome this outstanding group of professionals into ISA leadership," said Weckwerth. "It is inspiring to see such far-reaching expertise across ISA and the many sectors we serve. I am excited to collaborate with them to sustain ISA's strong growth and continue to empower our global community of automation professionals."

Nominations for Executive Board are accepted annually through mid-February. For more information, visit https://www.isa.org/about-isa/leadership/nominations-and-election-process

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

