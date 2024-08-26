ISA Emphasizes Automation Is Key to Digital Deglobalization in New Position Paper

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the publication of a new position paper, "Automation Enables Digital Deglobalization Efforts."

Recent supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability and protectionism, inflationary conditions and demands for increased corporate social responsibility and environmental social governance are all driving a trend toward deglobalization. Businesses are seeking to secure themselves from uncertainty by shifting their focus closer to home, whether they choose to reshore manufacturing, reduce international trade, invest in local diversification and growth or engage in other similar activities. While businesses aim to increase resilience and mitigate risk, they also need to guard against potential consequences of digital deglobalization efforts and meet demands from investors and the public to advance environmental and social responsibility.

In this new position paper, ISA states that automation technology and techniques — implemented by knowledgeable and skilled automation professionals — can help businesses optimize their digital deglobalization efforts, secure their supply chain infrastructure and support improvements to environmental and social responsibility.

"As pressures for digital deglobalization grow, businesses are faced with a number of challenges — and automation can help solve many of them," said Claire Fallon, CEO and executive director of ISA. "ISA's new position paper establishes how automation can help contribute to resilient supply chains and strengthen cybersecurity. It also outlines how decision makers can rely upon automation technologies and automation professionals, engineers and technicians to achieve their deglobalization goals."

As a non-profit, international professional association, ISA develops safety and performance standards for automation; provides education, training, and certification programs for automation professionals; publishes books and technical articles; and provides networking and career development programs for automation professionals worldwide. With its new paper, ISA intends to highlight how automation technology and automation professionals can support digital deglobalization efforts and help ensure businesses stay resilient during periods of rapid transformation.

The position paper is available now on the ISA website.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

