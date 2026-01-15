ISA Publishes New Position Paper on Automation and Ethical Sourcing

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the publication of its new position paper, "Automation and Ethical Sourcing." The paper explores how industrial automation technologies and practices can help organizations strengthen ethical sourcing across global supply chains, advancing transparency, accountability, worker safety and environmental stewardship while supporting long-term business resilience.

Across critical industries, stakeholders like customers, employees, investors and regulators are demanding greater visibility into how goods and services are produced and delivered. ISA's position paper outlines key ethical sourcing principles that address this drive, including upholding human rights and fair and safe working conditions, minimizing environmental impacts, improving supply chain transparency, ensuring product quality and safety and committing to continuous improvement.

The paper also emphasizes that automation can enable and scale ethical sourcing efforts. Artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital twins can be leveraged to monitor operations, assess sourcing risks and identify focused opportunities to reduce impacts on ecosystems. The paper also describes how blockchain can support traceability and transparency through immutable records, helping to validate claims and strengthen confidence in supply chains. Advanced controls and robotics can enable remote or autonomous operations that reduce human exposure to harsh or unsafe conditions, while safety systems and cybersecurity controls help reduce the likelihood and consequences of incidents that could harm people or the environment.

"Ethical sourcing has become a key factor for organizations seeking to earn and keep trust," said Claire Fallon, CEO of ISA. "ISA's new position paper asserts how important automation is to improving supply chain visibility and reducing risk to people and the environment. Automation helps decision makers move from good intentions to measurable action."

The paper outlines practical actions decision makers can take to help companies and industries realize the benefits of automation when it comes to ethical sourcing. These recommendations include supporting the development and adoption of industry standards, expanding education and training pathways aligned to automation careers and strengthening professional skills through certification and certificate programs. ISA also encourages organizations to foster cybersecurity cultures that prioritize security alongside efficiency and safety, reinforcing the integrity of digitally connected supply chains.

"Automation and Ethical Sourcing" is available now at www.isa.org/position-papers.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

