ISASecure Issues World's First Security Level 3 Certifications for ISA/IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Standards

DURHAM, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation – announced today that its ISASecure® cybersecurity certification program has issued the world's first Security Level 3 (SL3) certificates of conformance. The ISASecure program certifies conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally recognized automation and control systems cybersecurity standards.

Among the first automation products to achieve this challenging security classification is GE Power Conversion's HPCi Controller.

Securing products to security level 3 is an even stronger defense against intentional cyber attacks. Post this

"We are pleased to see GE taking a leadership role in securing automation that affects our everyday lives," said Andre Ristaino, managing director, ISA conformity assessment programs. "Securing products to SL3 surpasses the minimum SL2 needed to defend against intentional cyber attacks."

The ISASecure SL3 certification provides confidence to GE Power Conversion customers that the HPCi Controller is free of known cybersecurity vulnerabilities and is robust against network attacks, and independently confirms conformance to ISA/IEC 62443-4-2 SL3 security requirements. This is the world's first ISASecure CSA 1.0.0 Level 3 certification.

Following soon after GE, Bitron Electronics also completed the necessary requirements to pass the SL3 certification evaluation, making Bitron the second supplier to achieve this advanced certification level under the ISASecure certification scheme.

"With two SL3 certifications already complete, these certifications further demonstrate the marketplace's growing acceptance of the ISASecure ISA/IEC 62443 conformance scheme as the leading certification scheme on the market today," said Brandon Price, senior principal for industrial cybersecurity at ExxonMobil and ISASecure board chair.

Companies that choose to achieve higher levels of certification understand how to apply the ISA/IEC 62443 standards and recognize the value of protections and assurances they provide to their end-user customers. As the need for advanced security protection grows, ISASecure certifications – recognized and accepted globally – continue to be the most sought-after certification specified by end users.

ISASecure recently published a whitepaper describing the value of securing automation and control systems to SL2 or higher. "The Case for ISA/IEC 62443 Security Level 2 as a Minimum for COTS Components" is available for download on the ISASecure website.

About ISASecure

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure program's mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of automation and control systems.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure® include: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, YPF, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Trane, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, UL Solutions, SecurityGate, Interstates, BYHON, TUV SUD, ITRI and Bureau Veritas.

The Program's ISASecure™ designation signifies to the marketplace that automation and control system products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure-certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

